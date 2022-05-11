ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Psychotherapist talks mental health, red flags of an abuser

weaa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WEAA)— May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month. Candyce "Ce" Anderson, M.S., L.P.C.,...

www.weaa.org

Comments / 1

Related
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland mothers feel shame amid baby formula shortage

The baby formula shortage is becoming an increasingly dire situation for some Maryland families. Some congressional Democrats, including Maryland U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, want manufacturers to speed up formula production. On Thursday, the White House shared a series of measures intended to increase formula access, from cutting back on red tape surrounding production to easing the process of importing formula from overseas and cracking down on price gouging.
MARYLAND STATE
weaa.org

Today with Dr. Kaye: Weekly Wrap with Co-host Susan Gunn

(WEAA)—Maryland resident Susan Gunn joins Dr. Kaye as Thursday's co-host of Today with Dr. Kaye. The two weigh in on a number of issues including Baltimore’s trash problems, city crime, community trauma, and more. Individuals who donated over $1000 in support of the show during WEAA's Spring Fund...
BALTIMORE, MD
columbusnavigator.com

Do You Believe In The Most Common Superstition In Ohio?

As Michael Scott once said, “I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious.”. Superstitions go hand in hand with human history. Whether it’s knocking on wood for good luck or believing that a broken mirror will give you bad luck, you’ve most likely heard of or participated in some superstition or ritual through the years.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Maryland Health
State
Alabama State
City
Baltimore, MD
State
Washington State
fox5dc.com

Humane Society demanding release of 80 beagles from animal testing lab with ties to Maryland, Virginia

WARNING: The following article contains photos and videos that may be considered disturbing to some viewers. Humane Society demands release of animals used for testing. The Humane Society of the United States revealed the results of an investigation into an animal testing laboratory in Indiana with ties to Maryland and Virginia, saying 80 beagle puppies are being used in toxicity testing in addition to thousands of other animals, including primates, pigs, mice and rats.
MARYLAND STATE
Augusta Free Press

A look at the current state of homelessness in Virginia

Over half a million people in the U.S. are currently experiencing homelessness. That means they are living in a place not meant for habitation, such as the side of the street or an abandoned building, or they are in temporary or transitional housing. While Virginia has far fewer homeless people...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Flags#Mental Health Care#Abuser
The Associated Press

Michigan profs push ‘pee for peonies’ urine diversion plan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A pair of University of Michigan researchers are putting the “pee” in peony. Rather, they’re putting pee ON peonies. Environmental engineering professors Nancy Love and Krista Wigginton are regular visitors to the Ann Arbor school’s Nichols Arboretum, where they have been applying urine-based fertilizer to the heirloom peony beds ahead of the flowers’ annual spring bloom.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WTOP

DC, Maryland and Virginia high school students named presidential scholars

Students from D.C., Maryland and Virginia are among the 161 high school seniors from across the nation included in this year’s class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The students are being recognized for “their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields,” according to the Education Department.
VIRGINIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
CBS Baltimore

Former Mayor Pugh Talks With The Afro About Her Time In Prison, Return To Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh broke her silence in an exclusive interview with The Afro released Thursday, months after her early release from federal prison. Pugh, 72, talked with the newspaper about her 19-month stint in the Federal Correctional Institution in Aliceville, Alabama. and how she plans to make a resurgence in Baltimore. “I cried the first seven days because I was actually put into the special housing unit (SHU). The SHU was for people who had discipline issues,” Pugh told the newspaper. Pugh thought she would quarantine and then go to a less restricted area of the prison known as...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA

Fox in Potomac sits atop car hoping it's fur-lease

POTOMAC, Md. — A woman in Montgomery County snapped a photo of a fox, who was channeling its inner Regina George from "Mean Girls" while waiting for a driver to return to their car. "Get in loser we're going shopping," the fox would likely say. Indeed, Martha Larrazabal shared...
POTOMAC, MD
Smithonian

Learning About the Past to Take Care of the Future

Recently, the Anacostia Community Museum launched an online exhibition, “We Shall Not Be Moved: Stories of Struggle from Barry Farm-Hillsdale,” inspired by a book I authored, Barry Farm-Hillsdale in Anacostia: A Historic African American Community. Through a series of maps, historical photographs, and oral history excerpts, visitors can investigate what happened to this longstanding neighborhood that formed with assistance from the Freedmen’s Bureau right after the Civil War in 1867. This once-thriving African American community in Washington, D.C., had essentially disappeared by the 1970s, just one hundred years later.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy