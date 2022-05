Submitted by Friends of the Lakewood Library. A final book sale sponsored by Friends of the Lakewood Library will be held at the Lakewood Library on May 20-21 and May 27-28. The library is closing in June because the building requires significant repairs and improvements. This will be the final book sale at this location. The Friends will continue to support the Lakewood Library at its temporary location and later at their permanent location.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 8 HOURS AGO