Secret Agenda

This Thursday, spend an evening hearing from Latinx author Isabel Allende Live at College of Marin. The evening will begin with students in the College of Marin’s Drama Department performing an excerpt from The Stories of Eva Luna, dramatized and directed by instructor Erin McBride Africa. Following the performance, Allende will be interviewed on stage by College of Marin English professor Dave King, and will take questions from the audience. This will be a celebration of Allende, Spanish, Latinx cultures, feminism and democracy, and of bilingual, immigrant and refugee families. Isabel Allende Live at College of Marin will be held at the James Dunn Theater, 835 College Ave., Kentfield, Thursday, May 12, 6:30-8:30pm. Free. For more information visit www.marinarts.org.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO