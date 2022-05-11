ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston Police investigate shooting that injured 20-year-old woman

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, May 10, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Evanston Police responded to the 1800 block of Madison Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered that a 20-year-old female resident of Evanston had suffered injuries to her face. The victim was transported to an area hospital by...

CBS Chicago

Man in custody after shooting woman during argument in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was taken into custody after shooting a woman during an argument in the Chatham neighborhood Friday. Police said around 8:05 a.m., the woman, 36, got into an argument with a man she knows in the 8700 block of South State Street when he opened fire. The victim got in her car and attempted to flee before crashing into a curb in the 8800 block of South Indiana. The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition. A 15-month-old boy was in the backseat of the woman's vehicle during the time -- but was not struck. The child was transported to Comer's Children's Hospital as a precaution. The offender tried to flee on foot but was taken into custody a short time later. Charges are pending. 
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Juvenile hurt in shooting on Rockford’s west side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A juvenile is in critical condition Thursday morning after being shot. Police say the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Blaisdell Street around 3:30 a.m. The young man has life-threatening injuries, and Rockford police ask people to avoid the area as they investigate. No further...
ROCKFORD, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
evanstonroundtable.com

Police: Traffic stop leads to discovery of gun, 19-year-old’s arrest on felony charges

Information from a news release by the Evanston Police Department (the RoundTable has redacted the suspect’s name):. On Wednesday, May 11 at approximately 6:14 p.m. detectives from the Evanston Police Special Operations Group were in the area of the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue. They observed a silver Honda with expired registration. The detectives stopped the Honda in the 1700 block of Payne Street after it drove up onto the curb.
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Man charged in shooting, killing of two men in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged in the killing of two men shot in the Humboldt Park neighborhood near the tennis courts Monday. 25-year-old John Corona is charged with two felony counts of first-degree murder, one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm in an occupied building, and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance. Police said around 3:04 p.m., two men, 34 and 35, were near the street in the 1300 block of East Louis Munoz Drive when they were approached by Corona and another male offender who produced handguns and fired shots. The 34-year-old victim was struck in the head and the chest. The 35-year-old victim was struck in the chest – both were pronounced dead on the scene. Corona was arrested in the 2600 block of South Evergreen a short time later. Police also recovered two handguns. He is due in bond court Thursday. 
CHICAGO, IL
WCIA

Shots fired on North Prospect in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign police were dispatched at approximately 8:40 p.m. Wednesday night after reports of a shooting near the corner of Prospect Avenue and Bloomington Road. Upon arrival, officers discovered that occupants of two vehicles exchanged gunfire on a private property before leaving the scene. Officers found shell casings at the scene, however, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Horton: Three nooses found hanging in trees between Haven and Kingsley

According to a late Friday afternoon email from Superintendent Devon Horton to District 65 families, parents at Kingsley Elementary School reported finding three nooses hanging from trees in the area between Kingsley and Haven Middle School. The nooses were accompanied by “notes in support of Haven educators,” Horton wrote in...
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot, killed in East Side garage

CHICAGO - A man was killed in a drive-by shooting Tuesday night in the East Side neighborhood. The 26-year-old was standing in a garage around 9:46 p.m. in the 10400 block of South Avenue M when a black vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said. He was...
CHICAGO, IL

