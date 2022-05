MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A project to renovate a southern Indiana pool is forcing it to stay closed for this summer season. The city of Madison's Crystal Beach Swimming Pool was found to have extensive damage after the liner was removed in January. That includes structural damage like crumbling concrete and filters that failed pressure tests. Now, the city is planning to call in engineers to come up with a design plan to fix the pool and expand its lifespan.

MADISON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO