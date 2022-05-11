Cole Thomas ‘Tom’ Black

July 7, 1969 - April 4, 2022. Private family services were held May 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Monica Sue Evenson was born on July 7, 1969, in Buffalo Center to Steve and Karen Evenson. She was the oldest of three kids with younger siblings Chris and Kelley. Monica attended grade school in Livermore while living on the family farm in Ottosen, later moving to Algona and graduating from Algona High School in 1987. She attended several colleges and attained several degrees in nursing, reiki and psychology. She thrived in her career, truly changing the lives of many, working as a behavioral health coordinator for Iowa Specialty Hospital.

