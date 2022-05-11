ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Algona, IA

Cole Thomas ‘Tom’ Black

Algona Upper Des Moines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA funeral Mass for Tom will be held at 10 a.m. on May 13, 2022, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Federal Way, Wash. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed. Cole Thomas “Tom” Black was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Algona, the son of Stanley and Colleen (Edrman)...




Algona Upper Des Moines

Eugene ‘Gene’ Edward Dornbier

Eugene “Gene” Edward Dornbier was born Dec. 31, 1931, in Wesley, the son of Clarence and Elizabeth (Miller) Dornbier. He grew up in Wesley attending country school through sixth grade, St. Joseph Catholic School through eighth, and graduated from Wesley High School. After high school, he farmed with his dad until 1971 when he went to work for the Wesley Co-Op retiring in 1996.
WESLEY, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Scott Arthur Cook

Scott Cook, age 55 of Algona, passed away peacefully May 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services will be held on May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Services will be live streamed through Trinity Lutheran Church’s YouTube page. Burial will take place at a later åçdate. Military Honors will be conducted by the National Guard Honor Guard and the Algona VFW Post # 2541. Visitation will be held on May 12, form 4 to 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church’s Life Center.
ALGONA, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Monica Sue Klein

July 7, 1969 - April 4, 2022. Private family services were held May 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Monica Sue Evenson was born on July 7, 1969, in Buffalo Center to Steve and Karen Evenson. She was the oldest of three kids with younger siblings Chris and Kelley. Monica attended grade school in Livermore while living on the family farm in Ottosen, later moving to Algona and graduating from Algona High School in 1987. She attended several colleges and attained several degrees in nursing, reiki and psychology. She thrived in her career, truly changing the lives of many, working as a behavioral health coordinator for Iowa Specialty Hospital.
LIVERMORE, IA

