A funeral Mass for Tom will be held at 10 a.m. on May 13, 2022, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Federal Way, Wash. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed. Cole Thomas “Tom” Black was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Algona, the son of Stanley and Colleen (Edrman) Black. He grew up in Algona and attended St. Cecelias School and Bishop Garrigan High School, graduating in 1969. He then went on to Loras College in Dubuque where he earned degrees in history and secondary education, graduating in 1973.

ALGONA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO