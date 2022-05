RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas – Starting May 16, 2022, UTRGV faculty will be providing a free, six-week training in American Sign Language (ASL) to first-responders from Brownsville, Edinburg and McAllen at the municipal police departments. Included are police officers, fire fighters, medical first-responders and other emergency personnel. Dr. Brian Cheslik, assistant professor and program coordinator for the American Sign Language and Interpretation (ASLI) degree program at UTRGV, said the training will help bridge the communication gap between first-responders and the deaf community. “There’s a distrust within the deaf community around calling for help,” Cheslik said. “As a deaf person – will I be understood?

