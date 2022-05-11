Meet the New Clean Streams Team Member

Meet the newest Clean Streams Team member, Luke Westphal. Luke joins the Stormwater Outreach team as the new Urban Streamside Program Coordinator. In this position, he will help coordinate the Annual Summer Stream Cleaning internship program and outreach with creekside landowners to provide resources and technical assistance to improve habitat and reduce erosion and support local efforts to control invasive plant species and plant native streamside vegetation. Luke began his tenure with the City of Salem in 2007 and worked with the stream crew through 2011 while attending Willamette University for a BA in Earth & Environmental Studies. From 2012 to 2022, he worked as the Executive Director of the nonprofit Greater Yamhill Watershed Council in McMinnville, Oregon leading a variety of stream and upland habitat restoration programs with public, private, and tribal landowners across Yamhill and Polk Counties. Luke is excited to return to work with the City of Salem and looks forward to reconnecting with all the local creeks and community members.

