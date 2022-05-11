ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Quarter inch tubing showing promising early results

themaplenews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE PLACID, N.Y.—Quarter inch tubing is showing promising early results in our latest research, getting high vacuum on gravity and less likely to plug than 3/16ths tubing. The use of 3/16” diameter tubing still remains a great option in gravity sap collection systems where the smaller inner diameter of 3/16” tubing...

www.themaplenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
localsyr.com

Wildfire smoke creates a hazy CNY sky

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Have you noticed a slight milky white haze to our sky lately?. The sunrise Thursday had an orangish tint to it in Central New York. If you live in Oswego County or farther west towards Buffalo you have probably noticed it more. Here’s what it...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather In-Depth: Burn ban for New York State

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — We love the dry, sunny weather here In Western New York. But did you know it has been six days with no substantial rainfall?. We are not in the drought phase yet here in Rochester, but the western half of the United States is a different story. It is there that one-third of the U.S. is now listed in a severe drought. That is really a long-term problem.
ROCHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
informnny.com

DEC: Brush fire in Oneida County burns around 9 acres

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers responded to a brush fire that occurred in Forestport on May 1. According to DEC, Forest Ranger Lieutenant Hoag and Ranger McCartney responded to a brush fire near Round Lake Road in the town of Forestport around 5:45 p.m. on May 1. However, by 8:20 p.m. the fire was put into patrol status.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Placid, NY
KISS 104.1

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Deadly new avian flu strain kills 9 bald eagles in Upstate NY: ‘It literally just fell out of the tree’

In late March, a hunter witnessed snow geese acting strangely in the Montezuma Wildlife Refuge in Cayuga County. The geese were swimming in circles with their heads thrown on their backs. The hunter called Krysten Schuler, co-director of the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab, which tracks wildlife diseases in New York state. Schuler ran some tests and found all the geese were sick with a new, virulent strain of avian flu called H5N1.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubing#Sap#Bacteria#Gravity
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Farmers Are Getting Crushed This Spring

The good weather is here and it is time to get things done around farms in New York State. From plowing fields to getting ready to cut, bail or chop hay, farms are busy!. Diesel prices are on the rise, labor costs are increasing and family farms across New York are taking a major hit. The wet spring has also made it rough on farms across New York State. How can we help? Support LOCAL farms! Buy more dairy products like milk to support the hard working dairy farmers and shop the local farmers' markets in your neighborhood.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Science
WIBX 950

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
Daily Voice

COVID-19: Long Island Sees Increases In Infection Rate, Cases; Latest Breakdown By Community

The positive COVID-19 infection rate on Long Island is approaching double digits as New York continues to contend with the latest surge of fresh cases of the virus. In Nassau and Suffolk counties, the seven-day average percent of positive tests rose to 9.96, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health on Tuesday, May 10, up from 8.37 percent a week prior.
PUBLIC HEALTH
longisland.com

Crazy Facts About Long Island Bay Houses

A handful of little bay homes still dot the marshlands of Hempstead Bay, a holdover of the shacks that baymen built to be close to the water where they made their living starting as far back as the 1600s. These tiny homes have no electricity, no permanent foundations and are prone to floating away in exceptionally high tides. Once seen as a hazard to the wetlands, these curiosities became seen as an important part of Long Island history and promptly preserved by conservationists.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Addison Independent

Efficiency Vermont offering free energy saving kits

VERMONT — Efficiency Vermont is offering free energy savings kits to qualifying Vermonters to encourage them to take a few simple steps to begin reducing their energy use, their bills, and their carbon footprint. Energy efficiency is the most cost-effective way to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Efficiency Vermont says.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Community in Northern New York is calling for a new bridge

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Thousands of our neighbors cross Lake Champlain every day. One community group is hoping to see a new connection between New York and Vermont. Currently, there are two bridges that connect New York to Vermont. One in Rouses Point and the other in Crown Point. "Bridge...
PLATTSBURGH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy