The departing chancellor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says she won’t miss dealing with the state Legislature. Rebecca Blank held her last news conference as the head of Wisconsin’s flagship state university earlier this week. Blank says lawmakers are trying to over-regulate the university and have constrained its administrators. She also says she wishes she could have done more for diversity during her nine years on the campus. Blank is leaving to become the new president at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

