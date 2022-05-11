Wyoming County Board of Education to assemble Thursday

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It was announced last week through a letter from Superintendent Deirdre A. Cline that a Wyoming County Board of Education meeting will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

The meeting will be held in the Board Meeting Room of the Wyoming County Board of Education Central Office at 155 Park Street in Pineville at 10:00am.

Thursday’s agenda will cover several topics, including fundraising, bus requests, the Wyoming County Career & Technical Center, and more.

The full agenda for Thursday’s board meeting can be seen below, and more information on the Wyoming County Board of Education can be found at the board website here.

1. Individuals or Groups of the Community at Large Wishing to Address the Board

2. Consent Agenda

A. Minutes, Board of Education Meeting – April 7, 2022 (Regional), April 19, 2022 (Special) and May 2, 2022

B. Extracurricular, Special, Fundraising, and Bus Requests

3. Update on Career & Technical Center – COE Review

4. Consideration of Budget 2022-2023

5. Consideration of Bids Received: Mixers for Oceana and Herdon

6. Consideration of Bids Received: Vending Machine Products – 13 Schools

7. Consideration of Bids Received: Fresh Produce – 13 Schools

8. Consideration of Memorandum of Understanding: Office of Child Nutrition

9. Personnel

A. Personnel List

B. Recruitment Events Update

10. Items for Future Agendas and Announcements

The next meeting of the Wyoming County Board of Education is scheduled to occur on Monday, May 23, 2022, at 6:00pm.

Those who wish to reach the Wyoming County Board of Education may do so by phone at (304) 732-6262, by fax at (304) 732-7226, or by mail at PO Box 69 Pineville, WV 24874.