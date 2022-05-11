Work it Wednesday – Sunless Tanner

The Sex and the City episode where Samantha gets a chemical peel the day before she has to attend Carrie's book release has become the stuff of skin-care folklore. The treatment leaves Samantha emotionally distraught and bright red in the face right up until the event—which is not exactly the look she was going for. To this day, that image might just be what you picture when someone utters the words “chemical peel.” But, thanks to Dennis Gross, MD, a biochemist and board-certified dermatologist, intense post-peel effects can be a thing of the past. Enter: His lunchtime facial peel, which promises no downtime necessary.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO