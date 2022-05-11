ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capesius named DAISY Award winner during National Hospital Week

Cover picture for the articleALGONA—As part of their National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week...

kiow.com

Newman Catholic Catholic School Receives $1.1 Million Donation

Newman Catholic School announced that the three-year Forming Disciples, Now and Forever Capital Campaign has received a $1.1 million donation and surpassed its first campaign goal by securing more than $5.4 million to grow the endowments and provide facility improvements. “Our community is remarkable,” said Fr. Neil Manternach, Pastoral Coordinator...
MASON CITY, IA
algonaradio.com

Sharing Agreement Between Algona and LuVerne Schools Adjusted

–The Algona School Board approved a change to the District’s whole grade sharing agreement with the LuVerne School District during their meeting Monday Night. Superintendent Joe Carter explained what the change entails to the board. Carter also explained what the reasoning is behind the change at this time. Carter...
ALGONA, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Monica Sue Klein

July 7, 1969 - April 4, 2022. Private family services were held May 5, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Monica Sue Evenson was born on July 7, 1969, in Buffalo Center to Steve and Karen Evenson. She was the oldest of three kids with younger siblings Chris and Kelley. Monica attended grade school in Livermore while living on the family farm in Ottosen, later moving to Algona and graduating from Algona High School in 1987. She attended several colleges and attained several degrees in nursing, reiki and psychology. She thrived in her career, truly changing the lives of many, working as a behavioral health coordinator for Iowa Specialty Hospital.
LIVERMORE, IA
kniakrls.com

Dittmer Family Update on Boating Accident

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
SWAN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Mary Jordan, 72, of Jefferson

Funeral services for Mary Jordan, 72, of Jefferson, will be held at 10:00AM Monday, May 16, 2022 at The Northside Assembly, 303 East Gallup Road, Jefferson, IA. Interment will be in the Dillavou Cemetery, Greene County, Iowa. The family will greet friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm Sunday, May 15, 2022...
JEFFERSON, IA
Algona Upper Des Moines

Scott Arthur Cook

Scott Cook, age 55 of Algona, passed away peacefully May 7, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City. Funeral services will be held on May 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Algona. Services will be live streamed through Trinity Lutheran Church’s YouTube page. Burial will take place at a later åçdate. Military Honors will be conducted by the National Guard Honor Guard and the Algona VFW Post # 2541. Visitation will be held on May 12, form 4 to 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church’s Life Center.
ALGONA, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local Iowa student named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholar

Three Iowa high school students have been named to the 58th class of U.S. Presidential Scholars. The program recognizes up to 161 high school seniors from across the country for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields. Iowa’s U.S. Presidential Scholars include Kavya Kalathur from Pleasant Valley Community High School […]
IOWA STATE
Algona Upper Des Moines

Cole Thomas ‘Tom’ Black

A funeral Mass for Tom will be held at 10 a.m. on May 13, 2022, at St. Vincent De Paul Catholic Church in Federal Way, Wash. The funeral Mass will be livestreamed. Cole Thomas “Tom” Black was born on Feb. 10, 1951, in Algona, the son of Stanley and Colleen (Edrman) Black. He grew up in Algona and attended St. Cecelias School and Bishop Garrigan High School, graduating in 1969. He then went on to Loras College in Dubuque where he earned degrees in history and secondary education, graduating in 1973.
ALGONA, IA
kiow.com

Forest City School Board Makes a Calendar Move

Students at the Forest City Community School district are quickly wrapping up the year with end date now just two weeks away. Forest city Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says leading up to that time there will be a multitude of opportunities to celebrate their accomplishments. Lehmann stated that the school board...
FOREST CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

La Porte City woman wins $100,000 Iowa Lottery prize

LA PORTE CITY —A La Porte City woman won the top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Power 10X” scratch game. Janet Thiele purchased her ticket at Thriftway, at 304 Fourth St. in La Porte City. Power 10X is a $10 scratch game with eight top prizes...
LA PORTE CITY, IA
kchanews.com

Supply Chain, Inspection Close Floyd County Bridge

Replacing a Floyd County bridge about 10 miles west of Charles City was already planned for later this year. Closing it down four to six months early was not. Floyd County Engineer Jacob Page says the bridge, located on Jersey Avenue, about 0.25 miles north of the intersection with 200th Street, was shut down Tuesday.
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Busy Ankeny road to close briefly for trail bridge project

ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
ANKENY, IA
theperrychief.com

Fareway finalizes plans for new store in Granger

Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to construct an approximately 19,000 square foot store on the SE corner of State Street and Oak Street in Granger. Construction is planned to begin in 2024, with a tentative opening in the summer of 2025. Between now and then, public infrastructure work will be completed along State Street and Highway 17.
GRANGER, IA
KCCI.com

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are up in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting an increase in both positive tests and hospitalizations this week for COVID-19. Over 3,830 positive tests have been confirmed since last week's report. That's over 1,000 more than the previous report. Meanwhile, 124 people are hospitalized with...
IOWA STATE

