Kevin Durant Trolled Draymond Green On Twitter Tuesday Night

By Hunter Hodies
 2 days ago
Kevin Durant had a great troll tweet about former teammate Draymond Green on Tuesday night. Bleacher Report had a cool graphic that showcased Green and Dennis Rodman going 1-on-1 against each other....

Kemo
2d ago

I guess he hasn’t seen Greens 3 pointers in the playoffs, and he hasn’t seen playoffs this year. He’s home watching hockey playoffs.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Kevin Durant
