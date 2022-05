This year’s edition of the Stanley Cup Playoffs rages on, with several series continuing to see-saw back and forth. Part of the excitement revolves around the amount of offense we’ve seen early this postseason. Through the first eight nights of action, 20 of the 32 games have gone over the total. Moreover, six of the eight first-round matchups are tied at two games apiece. The only other two series include the Pittsburgh Penguins, who have a 3-1 stranglehold on the New York Rangers; and the Colorado Avalanche, who made short work of the Nashville Predators, sweeping them out of the playoffs.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO