Skin screenings by dermatologist to be offered at Putnam County Health Department

NEWTON CO, Mo. — Itali HAS BEEN FOUND. — Original Article:–Authorities in Newton County are looking for a girl last seen in her home early Tuesday morning. Detectives say 12-year-old Itali Renee Savage has health issues and the heat could worsen these issues. They believe Itali might have left her home of her own will. Officials are asking Neosho residents living east of Oakridge Drive to check their outbuildings as the last time she ran away she was found in one. Law enforcement on Wednesday led a search party around that area. The full details on Itali Renee Savage can be found on our website.

NEWTON COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO