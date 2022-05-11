ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unionville, MO

Skin screenings by dermatologist to be offered at Putnam County Health Department

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleaver Dermatology will conduct skin screenings at the Putnam County Health Department in Unionville. Appointments will be scheduled for May 20th from 9 o’clock...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

Mercer County Health Department to host annual 5K run/walk

The Mercer County Health Department will hold a Bubble Run/Walk for its annual 5K. The race through foam and bubbles will start at Mercer Park on June 11th at 7 a.m. The event is part of the health department’s wellness program. Participants will be able to enter their names into a prize drawing at the end of the quarter.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri health officials ask parents to use caution as nationwide infant formula shortages continue

As the nationwide infant formula shortage continues to affect parents and caregivers, state health officials and pediatricians urge Missourians to know the dos and don’ts of infant formula use and refrain from hoarding supply. The formula shortage, which began as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic supply chain challenges, continues today and is exacerbated by the recalls that occurred in February 2022.
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaynews.com

Health department official inspects food establishments

The Nodaway County Health Department’s Jack Hunsucker inspected several food establishments during April. COS means corrected on site. Criticals: Can opener dirty – COS; butcher knife stored with blade between cook’s prep tables – COS; cantaloupe and cut pineapple not kept at 41 degrees or below – COS.
MARYVILLE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, MO
City
Unionville, MO
Local
Missouri Health
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
kttn.com

MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 16, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 16 – 22. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
MISSOURI STATE
kyoutv.com

48-hour boil advisory issued for area in Kirksville

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - City officials in Kirkville said a 48-hour boil advisory has been issued beginning at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The impacted area includes Fillmore Street between Osteopathy and Fifth, and Fifth Street between Fillmore and Normal.
KIRKVILLE, IA
kttn.com

North Mercer Board of Education takes action on personnel

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education took action on personnel matters on May 11th. A contract recension was accepted from Cassie Moore of Humeston, Iowa for seventh through 12th-grade Communication Arts. Contracts were offered to a first-grade teacher and for seventh through 12th-grade Communication Arts. Names will be released...
HUMESTON, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Skin Type#Dermatologist#Cleaver Dermatology#Americans
Pen City Current

Hancock County looking into multiple deaths

HANCOCK COUNTY – Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Monday May 9, 2022 the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:25 AM reporting two deaths at a rural West Point, IL address. Deputies arrived on scene and discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The investigation...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Muscatine Humane Society wants all dogs adopted before starting new project

The Muscatine Humane Society is getting ready to install new kennels, but before they start on this new project, they would like to get all of their animals adopted. For the past year, they’ve been able to raise $96,000, which will be used to buy new kennels. They’re hoping to get all of the dogs adopted before the installation starts.
MUSCATINE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Department of Health
kniakrls.com

Dittmer Family Update on Boating Accident

Last Saturday afternoon, the day before Mother’s Day, a tragic accident happened near the Bennington Boat Ramp at Lake Red Rock near Swan. Three boaters in an airboat responded to a flat bottomed boat that had run out of gas and attempted to assist them to the nearby boat ramp. In the process, the airboat flipped, sending the three onboard over the side and into the water. Two of the three passengers made it to shore, however a third, eventually identified as 34-year-old Dustin Dittmer of Colfax, is still missing.
SWAN, IA
kttn.com

Missouri public high schools awarded for FAFSA completion efforts

Eleven public high schools in Missouri are being recognized for helping students plan financially for postsecondary education. In an effort to promote completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) among high school seniors, the Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development (MDHEWD) launched the Show-Me FAFSA Challenge in October 2020. This year’s competition started Oct. 1 when the 2022-23 FAFSA opened and ended April 1, the Access Missouri Grant’s final deadline.
MISSOURI STATE
koamnewsnow.com

News You Need To Know: Missing juvenile found, Mom and son go on dream vacation

NEWTON CO, Mo. — Itali HAS BEEN FOUND. — Original Article:–Authorities in Newton County are looking for a girl last seen in her home early Tuesday morning. Detectives say 12-year-old Itali Renee Savage has health issues and the heat could worsen these issues. They believe Itali might have left her home of her own will. Officials are asking Neosho residents living east of Oakridge Drive to check their outbuildings as the last time she ran away she was found in one. Law enforcement on Wednesday led a search party around that area. The full details on Itali Renee Savage can be found on our website.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KCCI.com

Recent weather ideal for Iowa mushroom hunters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa has had plentiful rain and now the heat has arrived. Experts say that’s ideal formorel mushrooms. Ken Rosales is an avid mushroom hunter. He told KCCI he collected too many to count in the Des Moines metro. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources...
IOWA STATE
Pen City Current

Morning accident sends one to hospital

LEE COUNTY – A two-vehicle accident in central Lee County resulted in an area woman being airlifted to a nearby hospital. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, rescue personnel were called to the intersection of Ambrosia Lane and Hwy. 218 just before 8 a.m. where a vehicle had collided with another vehicle at the intersection.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kttn.com

Galt Board of Aldermen vote to proceed with water system improvements

The Galt Board of Aldermen took action May 11th on items related to water and wastewater. City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the board voted to proceed with design on the approved engineer’s report for water system improvements. The design is not to exceed $65,000 in engineering fees. These fees would be reimbursable by grant or loan funds for the project.
GALT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy