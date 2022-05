A Jefferson City man suffers life-threatening injuries during an apartment fire. Emergency responders were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Washington Street Wednesday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., to investigate reports of smoke in the building. When firefighters located the apartment where the smoke was coming from, they entered and found smoldering material on a stove. A male occupant was located in the living room. As firefighters were assisting him out of the apartment, he collapsed and had to be carried outside.

COLE COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO