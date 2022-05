Shane McClanahan might just be the filthiest starting pitcher in MLB. Yes, he doesn’t have the popularity of a Walker Buehler or Shohei Ohtani. But this 25-year old left-hander has the tools to win the Cy Young award. The Rays have an ace in their midst which is especially crucial this season given that Tyler Glasnow is expected to miss most of the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery a season ago.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO