Science

On the net primary productivity over the Arabian Sea due to the reduction in mineral dust deposition

By Chakradhar Rao Tandule
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dust plume tracks from the Middle East and Eastern AfricaÂ to the Indian subcontinent have an impact on the atmospheric and ocean biogeochemistry of the Arabian Sea (AS). Here, we present the impact of dust on net primary productivity (NPP) over the AS using satellite-based observation and model simulation. Seasonal...

www.nature.com

