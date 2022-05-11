ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Designs coming soon for new senior center

By Alex J. Weidenhof, Eagle Staff Writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleButler County on Wednesday took the first step toward turning 215 N. Duffy Road into a senior center and office space for the Butler County Area Agency on Aging. County commissioners approved a $137,682 agreement with Moshier Studio to design the conversion of the building, which the county purchased in February,...

Cranberry receives grant to study retail

CRANBERRY TWP — Cranberry Township received a $30,000 state grant to help the municipality plan possible future redevelopment of its “commercial core.”. The Municipal Assistance Program grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development is aimed at helping Cranberry determine ways to move forward should the current role of retail change.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Longtime volunteers, staff members honored at YMCA meeting

PROSPECT – Staff, community supporters and organization leaders celebrated another year of providing services to the region at the Butler County Family YMCA’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019. The event, held at The Atrium in Prospect, gathered together friends and employees of the YMCA to honor the...
PROSPECT, PA
Rochester Hotel Celebrates Ribbon-Cutting For New Renovations & Leadership

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “Why not try and bring a hotel back to Rochester?”. Those words from Kenneth Majors sparked a project that lasted for half a decade, and culminated in a ceremonial ribbon-cutting on Thursday afternoon at the Rochester Hotel on West Washington Avenue. The ceremony was co-hosted by the Beaver County Chamber of Commerce inside the renovated Diamond Lounge area.
ROCHESTER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Restaurant official escorted from Aspinwall meeting as council considers limiting outdoor operations

A discussion about limiting outdoor hours of operation for Aspinwall businesses became heated when a man launched a slew of expletives while defending his restaurant. Luke and Mike’s Frontporch general manager Lou Curcio Jr. was escorted out of council chambers Wednesday night after cursing at council and resident Patti McCaffrey, who was talking about how she no longer patronizes the establishment.
ASPINWALL, PA
Butler County, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Butler County, PA
Arnold Palmer airport expansion plans unveiled

The Westmoreland County Airport Authority on Tuesday got its first formal views of the proposed expansion of the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport terminal in Unity that would double its size to about 90,000 square feet. “It really looks impressive,” authority Chairman Janice Smarto told Ethan J. Hine of KTH Architects...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Mars Area may remove electronic sign by high school

ADAMS TWP — The electronic sign in front of Mars Area High School’s days may be numbered. At a school board meeting Tuesday night, board members and staff discussed a potential plan to relocate or replace the 10-year-old district sign ahead of future road construction projects. Mark Gross,...
MARS, PA
East Huntingdon industrial park is an official sellout

The sixth industrial park in Westmoreland County will be filled to capacity with the impending sale of a 6-acre lot in East Huntingdon to a plastics manufacturer, officials announced Thursday. The Westmoreland commissioners, acting as the county’s Industrial Development Corp., approved a $319,000 deal with Roechling Industrial Mt. Pleasant LP...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Corbet Street in Tarentum to be transformed by demolition

The heart of Tarentum’s Corbet Street business district will undergo a transformation to create parking spaces in a park-like setting in the middle of town. Borough officials voted to buy a two-story brick building at 215 Corbet, most recently home to J&G Corner Store. The property will be demolished...
TARENTUM, PA
Westmoreland happenings: Burger bash, installation service, book sale

Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Hempfield area road paving slated to begin

Hempfield crews are gearing up to start a $1.8 million paving program next week. The work is expected to start Monday, and will include streets in the township and Hempfield Park, as well as roads in neighboring Adamsburg. It comes months after supervisors approved a contract with Derry Construction. At...
Latrobe city manager resigns for 2nd time, accepting private sector job

Michael Gray is resigning a second time from his role as Latrobe’s city manager. Gray confirmed Thursday in an email statement that the change is effective May 20. “My decision to resign was voluntary as I was offered employment in the private sector,” Gray said. “I will be assisting the city during this transition as well as with my replacement.”
LATROBE, PA
Oil City Students Get Royal Treatment at Wildcat Mansion

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – For so many high schoolers, senior prom is a night to remember, and promenade is a chance to capture those keepsake moments. When inclement weather forced the cancellation of Oil City High School’s promenade outside The Moose Lodge last Friday evening, prom-goers were left scrambling.
OIL CITY, PA
House of the Week: Large Tudor in Peters Township

This stunning Tudor is located in the Stonehenge plan of Peters Township. Guests are greeted by rich woodwork and a dramatic 2-story entry. The living room, and family room (currently a billiard room) both have fireplaces. The kitchen features cherry wood cabinetry, granite countertops, a double oven, a commercial grade gas cooktop and access to an outdoor oasis that includes a pool, koi pond, fire pit, waterfalls, and multiple seating areas. It’s perfect for everyday family fun, relaxation and entertaining. The Owner’s Suite boasts a fireplace, a soaking tub, a shower and marble floors. There is a second-floor laundry along with additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There are also home offices on the second and third floors. There is also a two-car car attached garage and an additional detached garage (potential pool house). The finished lower level includes a full bath and access to the outdoor space. The home is located within walking distance of the new Peters Township high school and Rolling Hills Park.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Seneca Valley senior pedals 100 miles for charity

A Seneca Valley senior honored his grandparents and raised funds for cancer research by pedaling from Cranberry Township to Grove City and back for his senior project. Noah Peterson, of Cranberry Township, made the 100-mile trek in April to show support for his grandparents, who have battled cancer, and to raise $1,000 for the American Cancer Society.
SENECA, PA
Animal Friends of Westmoreland has new name, but its mission is the same

The sign on the door has changed, but the mission remains the same. Animal Friends of Westmoreland, a Youngwood-based, no-kill animal adoption and sanctuary organization, is now called Heal Animal Rescue. The name change had been under discussion for several years for several reasons, according to executive director Kelli Brisbane.
YOUNGWOOD, PA
Salvation Army Division Announced new PR director

With more than a decade of marketing and public relations experience, Nicole Harrell recently was named the new director of marketing and public relations for The Salvation Army Western Pennsylvania Division. Harrell recently moved to the area from the eastern part of the state and will serve as the lead...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bon Air homeowner says city condemns part of her home

PITTSBURGH — Mary Kay Kienke has been fighting to stay in her home since the hillside in her Bon Air backyard fell in 2019. As her fight with the city continues, the homeowner says part of her house could be condemned. On Monday morning, Kienke says the city inspectors...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Best Lakes in Pennsylvania

Whether you prefer water sports, hiking, or just relaxing by the lake, Pennsylvania lakes are magnificent and scenic. Of Pennsylvania's 2,500 lakes, fifty are glacial, and the rest are man-made. Many are state parks and are maintained by the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You may want to build a vacation home in the neighboring city to enjoy the scenery and amenities for those with similar interests.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Hermitage School Board discusses cell phone use by students at School

The Hermitage School Board met in monthly session May 9, 2022. After reviewing all reports, the Board discussed changes in the school handbook relating to the use of cell phones by students during school hours. After additional study by faculty, students and administration, the Board will consider final changes to the school handbook.
HERMITAGE, PA

