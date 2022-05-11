ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Luvu Brands to Announce Fiscal 2022 Q3 Financial Results

By Luvu Brands, Inc. via AccessWire
Woonsocket Call
 2 days ago

This press release replaces the press release issued at 11:00 a.m. ET updating the time of the conference call to 8:00 a.m. PST. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2022 / Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:LUVU) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 will be...

business.woonsocketcall.com

Woonsocket Call

Compumed, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2022 / CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD) ("CompuMed" or the "Company") is pleased to announce fiscal 2022 2nd quarter results:. Revenue for the 2nd quarter was $1.6 million compared to $1.63 million a year ago and $1.54 million in the fiscal 1st quarter of 2022 (a decrease of 1.9% and an increase of 3.9% respectively).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Woonsocket Call

Wesana Health Could Divest Itself of All Assets Except Drug-Development Unit

Last week, Wesana Health announced that it was considering selling its assets under the division focused on care delivery, which includes its psychedelic therapy clinics. In its press release, the integrated life science company stated that it was planning to focus on its drug-development division. Before making this announcement, the...
ECONOMY
Woonsocket Call

Charlotte’s Leading IT Service firm, Sterling Technology Solutions, Wins the ThreeBestRated® Award 2022 for Best IT Company

Sterling Technology Solutions, a prominent IT Service firm in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been named the best IT service provider by ThreeBestRated®. To highlight this achievement, they are honored with the 2022 ThreeBestRated® award. Its CEO, Tom Blanchard, expressed joy over the announcement and is thrilled to receive the award. “This will go down in our list of most treasured awards we achieved in our industry,” said Tom.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Woonsocket Call

Fortive to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, James A. Lico, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Precision Technologies, Tami S. Newcombe, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 10:20 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.
EVERETT, WA
Woonsocket Call

Digital Out of Home Company Firefly Announces Measurement Partnership with Reveal Mobile

Especially suited for the moving out-of-home environment, this partnership enables clients to focus more on measurable results. San Francisco, CA - Firefly, an industry leader in digital out-of-home (DOOH) and mobility advertising, is pleased to announce a partnership with Reveal Mobile, the geofencing marketing and location intelligence provider for the out-of-home market. This partnership allows Firefly to work with Reveal on advancing the measurement of impressions in mobility advertising and offer Reveal’s measurement products and capabilities to our clients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Woonsocket Call

American Green, Inc. (OTC:ERBB) Board Votes to Exercise Its Option to Buy 40,000 Square Foot "Cypress Chill" Cannabis Building for $3,750,000

American Green, Inc. (ERBB:OTC) announced today that its Board of Directors has exercised and approved the rights it has under the current lease agreement with its landlord to buy the 40,000 square foot building known as American Green’s “Cypress Chill” cannabis facility located at 2325 W. Cypress St. Phoenix, AZ. 85009. The landlord has acknowledged American Green’s right to purchase the building and has waived the 90-day waiting period for the closing of the purchase.
PHOENIX, AZ
Woonsocket Call

WonUp, Today Announces the Appointment of Andrei G. Sergeev, Ph.D. as Chief Technology Officer

Summerville, SC – Dr. Sergeev is a seasoned technology leader with career success in executing operational strategies, extensive knowledge and experience with different technologies in the areas of Enterprise software development. He has been designing, developing, and deploying Higher Education CRM, Enrollment Management, and Retention software for the last 25+ years. He is an expert in cloud technologies and certified as Azure Cloud Solution Architect, Microsoft DevOps, and Power Platform Architect. Andrei is a results-oriented professional, recognized for taking on major initiatives, adapting to a rapidly changing environment, and resolving mission-critical issues. He has a Ph.D. in physical chemistry.
TECHNOLOGY
Woonsocket Call

Better Business Loans LLC scales up services to offer the best opportunities to help Georgia businesses get loans

Leading United States-based company Better Business Loans LLC is leading the charge in helping businesses in Georgia open doors, stay afloat until realizing a profit, and expand businesses through quick loans. Better Business Loans LLC has stepped up efforts to provide the ultimate opportunities and loans for businesses in Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

Size Wise Launches Marketplace for Finding Clothes in the Right Size

Sunrise, Florida - Size Wise, is an online marketplace that recommends clothing based on your measurements so you can shop with confidence and avoid returns. We are building a platform for men and women to find clothes that fit. We aim to eliminate the size/fit dilemma by providing all of our clients with a personal size profile.
SUNRISE, FL
Woonsocket Call

Nick Kohlschreiber, GoAds.com Founder, Discusses Impact of Social Media and Current Tech on Marketing

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / To successfully promote a product or a service has never been an easy task, even without smartphones and social media. Solid research and many long hours of hard work were always a prerequisite before launching any campaign. Technology progressed rapidly, and this has greatly facilitated the tasks of market trends study, customer data collection, design, and execution. At the same time, professionals in the field have come to face other challenges, among them creating campaigns that reach consumers across multiple devices and take into account personal preferences. The most successful marketers of our age combine a passion for powerful, insightful content with an understanding of technology. One such expert is Nick Kohlschreiber, the founder of an innovative media agency GoAds.com, who notes that it took less than a decade for technology to revolutionize the industry, and there is no sign of the transformation slowing down.
INTERNET
Woonsocket Call

Michael Cusack Named EVP, Alliant Specialty

Promotion includes oversight for all specialty verticals. Alliant Insurance Services has announced that Michael Cusack has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Alliant Specialty. In this role, Cusack will be responsible for the operational, financial and strategic growth initiatives for all of Alliant’s 13 specialty groups. Cusack takes over the role from Peter Arkley, who was recently promoted to the newly created position of President of Alliant Retail Property & Casualty.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Woonsocket Call

The Genesis Electrified G70 EV To Be MAnufactured In The USA

Corona, California, United States - May 13, 2022 — The Genesis Electrified GV70 SUV is coming to America. The EV will be manufactured in North America and Genesis Of Corona, CA is glad to provide all the details of how one can get their hands on the new electric SUV.
CORONA, CA
Woonsocket Call

$3.925 Million Golf-Front Estate is Highest-Priced Sale in The History Of Treviso Bay

NAPLES, Fla. - May 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) A stunning golf-front home has sold for $3.925 million — the highest-priced sale ever recorded in Treviso Bay. Located at 9881 Montiano Drive, the custom-built estate in Peninsula Treviso Bay was listed by Diane Mato of Premier Sotheby's International Realty's Southeast Naples office. William Roland of the company's Southeast Naples office, and Jim Berk, the community's director of sales, also participated in the sale.
NAPLES, FL
Woonsocket Call

Top Luxury Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Weighs in On Luxury Real Estate Growth Trends

Naples, FL - May 13, 2022 — Top Naples real estate agent, John Paul Prebish, has years of experience navigating Florida’s ever-changing real estate market, and according to this esteemed expert, the competition in Florida is making luxury homes a hot commodity. The highly competitive Florida real estate market is offering the perfect climate for growth, taking Florida housing prices higher than expected. Already, the luxury market in Naples is skyrocketing, with wealthy investors making moves to purchase highly-coveted pieces of property. Prebish shares his insights on the recent growth trends.
NAPLES, FL
Woonsocket Call

Online Masters in Computer Science Software Engineering Track at Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science Prepares Software Engineers for a Brighter Professional Future

Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science announces their online Masters in Computer Science degree program is for those motivated to earn a master's degree and pursue a senior role as a software engineer. Baylor's online Masters in Computer Science program now offers a Software Engineering Track consisting of a six-course core curriculum spanning over 15 weeks.
WACO, TX
Woonsocket Call

Masters in Computer Science Online Program Attracts Students Who Want a Senior Role as Data Scientist or Software Engineer

Baylor University School of Engineering and Computer Science is pleased to announce that the university is offering course opportunities for online students in Data Science and Software Engineering. The Masters in Computer Science Online degree opens career paths for students interested in data science or software engineer roles. According to projections issued by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a 12% growth in computer and information technology jobs is expected for the decade ending in 2028.
WACO, TX
Woonsocket Call

Family Sues After Michigan Girl, 17, Denied Kidney Transplant for Refusing Shots

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - May 13, 2022 - (Newswire.com) A federal lawsuit has been filed in the Western District of Michigan against Spectrum Health Hospitals/Helen Devos Children's Hospital today, on behalf of a 17 year-old Michigan girl who the plaintiff says has been denied placement on the kidney transplant wait list, after refusing certain medical interventions—including the covid and flu shots— due to the family's religious beliefs. Alisa Campau has end-stage renal disease and only minimal functioning in her one remaining kidney. She currently relies on regular dialysis treatments to survive. Alisa's parents adopted her from Ukraine last summer.
MICHIGAN STATE

