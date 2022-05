SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department is recognizing two officers for saving a three-month-old baby girl on Monday. According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, Officers Christopher Charles and Luis Rodriguez were working on a detail assignment at the intersection of Bradley Road and Wilbraham Road when a woman got out of her vehicle and was screaming her baby wasn’t breathing. When officers got to the vehicle, the baby was pale, choking, and gasping for air.

