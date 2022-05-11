Green Power EMC and Silicon Ranch Host Dedication Ceremony for New 68-Megawatt Solar Project in Houston County
Georgia’s Electric Cooperatives Demonstrate Continued National Leadership in Solar Energy with Latest Project. Green Power EMC, the renewable energy supplier for 38 Georgia Electric Membership Corporations (EMCs), and Silicon Ranch, one of the nation’s largest independent solar power producers, were joined today by statewide elected officials and leaders from Houston County...business.woonsocketcall.com
