Green Power EMC and Silicon Ranch Host Dedication Ceremony for New 68-Megawatt Solar Project in Houston County

Home solar power usage has boomed in the United States in the past decade, but most of that growth has come from just two states. The number of homeowners and businesses that linked up solar panels to a utility grid has grown more than tenfold since 2012, rising from nearly 234,000 customers to about 3.2 million this year. Arizona and California account for half of those customers, according to an analysis of data from the U.S. Energy Information Agency.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO