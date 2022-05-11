Sac Design: Flower Power

Unless you grew up in East County or you’ve been in San Diego for quite a long time, you’re probably not familiar with the community of Crest, a tiny hilltop hamlet of 2000 people accessible by only two main roads. Originally established in the 1920s (though at that time there were two warring factions that wanted to separate the town into the distinct communities of Suncrest and La Cresta), Crest has twice been ravaged by fire and rebuilt: first after the Laguna Fire of 1970, and more recently following 2003’s Cedar Fire. The result is a very mixed neighborhood, housing-wise. There are century-old small cabins that survived both blazes and have been added onto and improved in stages over the years. And there are others, often just down the street, that look more like sensible family homes. And in between the two, million-dollar estates constructed by shrewd owner-builders using hefty fire insurance payouts.

