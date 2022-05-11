Sac Design: Flower Power

Sacramento’s The Snug and its bar team have been nominated for two prestigious cocktail awards. An organization called Tales of the Cocktail Foundation nominated The Snug for its Spirited Awards for top cocktail bar and top bar team on the West Coast. The Snug is on a shortlist of 10 West Coast bars that includes Wildhawk in San Francisco, Thunderbolt in Los Angeles and Bar Leather Apron in Honolulu. The Snug is the only Sacramento bar on the list.
Even in the busy metropolis of San Francisco, you can be outdoors and have a fantastic adventure experience around the city and feel like you are in a natural paradise. Exploring San Francisco’s wonderful outside venues combines fun activities like hiking, biking, and even climbing to see those fantastic views and truly unique attractions you’ll discover only in this city. As a San Francisco Bay Area native, I have done all of these fun outdoor experiences and recommend them to everyone visiting the city and looking for outdoor adventure.
A few years ago, Matt Briggs had what you might call a cool idea: to launch an artisan ice business servicing Sacramento’s bars and restaurants. Having worked at fine dining establishments in Hawaii for 12 years, the former bartender and Sacramento native did some research and learned that high-end bars in cities like Miami and Los Angeles sourced their ice from vendors who turn out crystal-clear cubes that make cocktails look gorgeous and taste better. Thus was The Block Artisan Ice Co. born.
Concerts in the Park is California’s largest free music festival, and the next concert takes place Friday, May 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The events, which happen at Cesar Chavez Plaza once a week through July, are sponsored in part by Wide Open Walls, and you can expect to see artists paint at each one.
Sacramento Bacon Fest is back and better than ever! The weeklong event, which celebrates all things bacon, takes place May 16–22. During the week, local restaurants, bars and breweries will serve bacon-themed specials. The week culminates with a bacon cooking competition on Sunday, May 22, from 1:30–4 p.m. at Mulvaney’s Pig on the Corner, with 10 local chefs competing to prepare a bacon-focused bite. The winner will receive The Guido Cup, named after the Bacon Fest’s founder, local foodie Brian Guido.
It’s finally here: RH San Francisco, the massive five-story gallery and restaurant taking over 80,000-square-feet of space at Pier 70 opens Thursday, May 12. Not only does the project include a retail store where RH (the company ditched its full “Restoration Hardware” name in 2012) fans can ogle at the company’s luxury home furnishings, but it also encompasses the Palm Court Restaurant and two wine bars, each pouring approximately 40 wines by the glass including “limited production offerings from Napa Valley’s renowned small vintners,” according to a press release.
More than 1,400 food banks, pantries and other places that offer free food in California are featured on a map published by Los Angeles' city controller. Users can type their address into the map tool and provide a search radius to find a nearby location. Users are advised to contact a site before visiting to confirm hours and eligibility.
After years of on-again-off-again drought conditions and decades of precarity relying on imported water, Southern California has instituted major limitations on how residents can use water. Within weeks, residents will only be allowed to irrigate their yards once a week. Lush lawns and abundant flower gardens, your days may be numbered.
Amid the ongoing droughts across the U.S., Los Angeles, Calif. residents have been advised to shorten their showers by four minutes. And even though many believe heavier restrictions should be placed on wasteful industries such as agriculture, as opposed to individuals, it makes us wonder: How long should we be showering to save water?
(Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) (ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif.) The tenth annual 626 Night Market will be held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds over Memorial Day Weekend. The fair is open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 27, and from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It will feature over 200 local vendors selling merchandise, food, art supplies and more.
When visiting California it is hard to decide what the focus should be. We have visited cities, wine country, national parks, the coast from top to bottom and its national forests. What we didn't explore until just recently are the amazing hot springs it has. Some of the most beautiful hot springs we have ever seen.
As you enter through the green front doors flanked by breeze blocks, a vibrant interior is unveiled with brass details, warm millwork and an exquisite terrazzo-tiled floor. Complete with heaters and misters, the patio of Palm Desert’s all-new Porta Via is shaded by a stunning pergola and offers diners a front-row view of the surrounding mountains. Porta Via Palm Desert.
Starting June 1, 6 million Southern Californians will face new water restrictions that limit most of them to watering their landscapes twice or just once per week. For now, only water districts that pull significantly from the State Water Project face the restrictions, which includes large swaths of the City of Los Angeles, Ventura County, the Inland Empire and other communities. LADWP announced this week that people living at odd-numbered street addresses can wash their cars and water their lawns on Mondays and Fridays. It’s Thursdays and Sundays for even-numbered residents. Other communities could be next, and the belt-tightening may get worse before the next rainy season.
California will not be mandating a four-day work week — for now — and the news should elicit a sigh of relief from Golden State employers and employees alike. The Assembly Labor and Employment Committee declined to advance Assembly Bill 2932 by the April 29 deadline, but its proponents aren’t giving up. Sponsor Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, characterized the five-day work week as a relic of the industrial revolution, and called on her colleagues to institute the reform to ensure “our workforce has a better work-life balance.”
Unless you grew up in East County or you’ve been in San Diego for quite a long time, you’re probably not familiar with the community of Crest, a tiny hilltop hamlet of 2000 people accessible by only two main roads. Originally established in the 1920s (though at that time there were two warring factions that wanted to separate the town into the distinct communities of Suncrest and La Cresta), Crest has twice been ravaged by fire and rebuilt: first after the Laguna Fire of 1970, and more recently following 2003’s Cedar Fire. The result is a very mixed neighborhood, housing-wise. There are century-old small cabins that survived both blazes and have been added onto and improved in stages over the years. And there are others, often just down the street, that look more like sensible family homes. And in between the two, million-dollar estates constructed by shrewd owner-builders using hefty fire insurance payouts.
If you weren’t around to witness the 1960 Winter Olympics at Lake Tahoe, you can still experience the sites where the games were held and see collections of Olympic memorabilia that capture the pageantry that elevated the region to a world-class resort. I’ve had a lifelong fascination with the 1960 Winter Games. My older brother skied the Olympic torch over Donner Summit, which made him a legend in my family, at least. He was part of a 500-mile relay team of high school students who brought the torch from Los Angeles, through the Central Valley and into Olympic Valley for the ceremonial lighting that marked the opening of the games.
