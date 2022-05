The Oregon Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has made permanent the temporary rules issued last year that allow utility companies to shut off power to help prevent wildfires. "The rules don’t define when a Public Safety Power Shut-off should happen. That’s up to the utility because they know their system best. But it tells the utilities how to communicate with the public and public safety partners to keep customers safe," said PUC Commissioner Letha Tawney.

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO