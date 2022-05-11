Spatiotemporal characteristics of ground microtremor in advanceÂ of rockfalls

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.

