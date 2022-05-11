ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Spatiotemporal characteristics of ground microtremor in advanceÂ of rockfalls

By Yi-Rong Yang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentifying cliffs that are prone to fall and providing a sufficient lead time for rockfall warning are crucial steps in disaster risk reduction and preventive maintenance work, especially that led by local governments. However, existing rockfall warning systems provide uncertain rockfall location forecasting and short warning times because the deformation and...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

China's Tianwen-1 just uncovered evidence of ancient liquid water on Mars

Mars, the smaller, redder, and colder cousin of Earth, most probably had a wet history. Scientists have long hypothesized that, with liquid water flowing on its surface for more than a billion years, Mars formerly had oceans, continents, and a dense atmosphere. And new data and observations are uncovering more about its fascinating past while also raising new questions about the tantalizing possibility of life on Mars.
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Taiwan’s crust is moving at ‘extreme’ speed

A new study finds evidence of surprisingly rapid upward movement of Earth’s crust on the island of Taiwan. Over roughly half a million years, the Coastal Range of east Taiwan was rising at a rate of 9 to 14 millimeters (0.35 to 0.55 inches) per year, the research shows.
ASIA
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hilbert
Nature.com

Incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments: A cross-sectional retrospective study

The aim of the present study was to analyze the incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments in endodontic treatments performed by a specialist, in addition to identifying the dental group, arch, and the root canal thirds in which the fractures occurred more frequently. Digital radiographs and medical records were initially analyzed and resulted in the selection of 561 teeth (1302 canals) treated between 2018 and 2020, using the ProDesign Logic system instruments. These data were reassessed to determine the occurrence of fractures and identify the dental group and root canal thirds in which they occurred. Then, the data were statistically analyzed using the Fisher's Exact Test (p"‰<"‰0.05). The general fracture rates were 8.5 and 3.69%, considering the number of teeth and canals treated, respectively. Mandibular first molars were the teeth most associated with the occurrence of fractures (19.1%). When the arches were compared, there was no statistical difference regarding the number of fractures in the different root canal thirds (p"‰="‰0.307). However, they were more frequent in the apical third in both arches (p"‰="‰0.000). The incidence of fracture of ProDesign Logic system instruments was relatively high and occurred more frequently in the apical third of molars.
TECHNOLOGY
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Structures Older Than the Egyptian Pyramids Discovered in Central Europe

Visualization of Těšetice-Kyjovice roundelInstitute of Archaeology of the Czech Academy of Sciences. Humanity is trying to put together the puzzle pieces left by our ancestors to better understand how civilizations have formed and ultimately how we ended up here. These pieces are believed to be the first structures built by mankind.
Andrei Tapalaga

NASA's Helicopter Discovers Strange Wreckage on Mars

The wreckage is actually part of the Perseverance's landing gear that landed on Mars in 2021Twitter/NASA JPL. Mars is one of the most analyzed planets by humanity as it shows a lot of promising potential for a second home. The way NASA collects data about Mars and its environment is through high-resolution photographs taken by NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter that landed on Mars in April 2021. The helicopter had taken photos of what could only be described as a UFO crash on its 26th flight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temporal#Rockfall#High Frequency
Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists From the U.S., Israel, Japan, and Australia Claim to Have Stopped or Reversed Aging

Repercussions include debates over morality issues. This article is based on scientific postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Al Jazeera, Aging-US.com, ScienceAlert.com, HarvardMagazine.com, Eurekalert.com, Wikipedia.org, Salk Institute, MIT News, and the Nuffield Council on Bioethics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Chinese Writing Mentions a Celestial Event Which Might Be the Oldest Known Reference to a Potential Aurora

Historians are not only known to record historical events, but are also keen observers of the sky, or so it says. Chinese historical documents, which told the history of China from the earliest legendary time to the 4th century BCE, mentions in its text a celestial phenomenon that turns out to be the oldest known reference to a potential aurora.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy