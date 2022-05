We've made it to another weekend, and it's looking like we'll be able to get out and walk around and enjoy things with the temps being in the 60s and 70s throughout the weekend. We should all take that as a win after the windy March and April we had. This weekend is looking pretty solid with live music, theater, and more to entertain you. Let's dig in.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO