In loving memory of our beloved Amelia Contreras Bean, who departed to Heaven on May 19, 2021. Nothing but sorrow, as we miss her so very much. No one sprinkled happiness, compassion and memorable memories in our life more than You. We miss your sweet voice and the meaningful stories you used to tell. You are remembered every moment in our lives. time flies, and not a moment or single day passes without you in our hearts. Amelia, you are truly loved and missed by your Son, daughters and many grandchildren, and dear friends. Rest In Peace, until we meet again.

