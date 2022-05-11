ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge announces he'll block DeSantis' redistricting plan

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON
 2 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a judge said Wednesday.

Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue a formal order Thursday or Friday to keep the maps from taking effect in November’s election. He made it clear he would rule in favor of voting rights groups challenging the maps.

