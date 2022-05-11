ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

How to Get Rid of a Beer Belly

By Colleen Travers
Fatherly
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A beer belly isn’t just a leftover from the college days. Even if you aren’t downing Bud Lights (or calorific IPAs) like you used to, chances are your beer belly has grown. Age, stress, dietary habits, and missing out on exercise are all to blame, sure. But even if you reverse...

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 74

Russell 1
1d ago

just keep this in mind::::> one 12 ounce can of beer is the equivalent of a sandwich!you drink a 6 pack ...you ate 12 pieces of bread!!!!.. .have a great day

Reply(5)
5
Not going to lie, nor die for you!
2d ago

Every good mechanic has to have a shed for his tool!! Also fuel tank for a love machine!!!

Reply(3)
12
Orval Tso
12h ago

Start with an intense, intestinal, cleansing. Work from there. You'd be surprised, just how clogged up you are. Have fun. 🤢🤢🤢

Reply(3)
2
IN THIS ARTICLE
