Alert: Judge says he'll block Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map as unconstitutional; plan disperses Black voters

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — After an outcry from students and parents over yearbook censorship, a Florida school board overruled their superintendent's plan to cover up a page showing students waving rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout against the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay" law.
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s ethics board has ordered the city council president to stop accepting money from a legal defense fund that took donations from at least two city contractors. The Board of Ethics also ruled Thursday that Council President Nick Mosby violated the city’s ethics ordinance by...
Various state departments and Attorney General Dana Nessel are taking steps to support parents and tackle shortage head-on as Governor Gretchen Whitmer calls on the manufacturer responsible for the formula recall to offer state resources to fix supply chain issues. Whitmer announced she spoke with leadership for Abbott Nutrition to...
There are two weeks left for licensed childcare providers to apply for the Child Care Stabilization Grant to receive $1,000 staff bonuses. Nearly 6,000 childcare providers received additional funds through the $365 million Child Care Stabilization Grant in January 2022. Grants were awarded to licensed centers, group homes, family homes and tribal childcare providers that applied for funding in fall 2021. And, nearly 25,000 full-time staff members received $1,000 bonuses.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two inmates were found dead Thursday in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina, authorities said. Staff at the Greenville County jail found the inmates unconscious around 4 p.m. and paramedics pronounced them dead, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said in a statement.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A coroner identified Friday two inmates who died in the same unit of a local jail in South Carolina the day before. Authorities said Allan Lindsay Zack, 36, and Randy Eugene Broome, 45, were found unconscious by Greenville County jail employees around 4 p.m. Thursday.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Avian influenza has been confirmed in three baby red foxes in separate southeastern Michigan counties. The kits in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties were confirmed Wednesday to have died from the HPAI virus, Michigan's Department of Natural Resources said Thursday. They are the first...
MANISTEE -- The Michigan Department of Transportation will be cleaning and inspecting the U.S. 31 bascule bridge in Manistee this month. Cleaning of the bridge, also known as the Memorial Bridge, will begin on May 23 and is expected to be finished by May 24.
After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The flagship school of North Carolina's university system is renaming a residence hall and a student affairs office long named for people tied to white supremacy. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill will dedicate the Hortense McClinton Residence Hall and the Henry...
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A former president at the University of Michigan who was fired over a relationship with a subordinate apologized to the school's governing board as part of a settlement that guarantees him a faculty job, retiree health insurance and other benefits. Mark Schlissel, 64, who...
Showers and thunderstorms will dampen a zone mainly from. Virginia to Florida today. However, a spotty shower could. occur as far north as central and eastern Pennsylvania and. New Jersey. A separate area of thunderstorms will rumble in. southern Wisconsin, eastern Iowa, far northern Missouri and. northwestern Illinois. Those storms...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX rocket carried 53 satellites for the Starlink internet constellation into orbit Friday after blasting off from California. The Falcon 9 booster lifted off from Vandenberg Space Force Base at...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (AP) — A 17-year-old Iowa boy accused of helping a classmate kill their high school Spanish teacher last year will be tried as an adult after a judge on Wednesday denied his request to move his case to juvenile court. District Judge Shawn Showers ruled that Jeremy...
MANISTEE — Beachgoers may be seeing more of a new sight this summer after efforts to make Manistee’s beaches more accessible are coming to fruition this week. According to an email from Manistee Department of Public Works Director Jeff Mikula, the city received an accessible beach chair for Fifth Avenue Beach on Wednesday.
The city of Caseville has chosen its new police chief, who should be a familiar face to its residents. Debra Hopkins, a 26-year veteran of the Caseville Police Department, was unanimously approved for the position by the Caseville City Council during Wednesday's monthly meeting. Hopkins' first official day on the job as chief was Thursday.
MIAMI (AP) — A second person has been arrested after a viral video showed people popping party balloons on a yacht at a South Florida marina and dumping the rubbery scraps into the bay, officials said. A 26-year-old woman was arrested Friday and charged with willful disregard for the...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The Village of Sanford received more FEMA funding than was first expected for the rebuilding of Village Park. Originally awarded $873,000 from the federal agency to rebuild Village Park, which was destroyed in the 2020 dam breach, the village successfully appealed the amount and was recently awarded $2.7 million.
Comments / 0