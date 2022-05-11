Alert: Judge says he'll block Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting map as unconstitutional; plan disperses Black voters

(seven, nine, thirteen, fourteen, twenty; Power, Up: two) (one, seven, six; FB: three) (eight, six, three; FB: six) (eight, three, two, nine; FB: three) (one, eight, nine, seven; FB: six) TENNESSEE. Cash 3 Evening. 0-7-6, Wild: 4. (zero, seven, six; Wild: four) Cash 3 Midday. 6-1-9, Wild: 8. (six, one,...

LOTTERY ・ 1 HOUR AGO