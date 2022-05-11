Dog Haus Franchisees Sign On For 15 More Locations

WOWorks Adds Two New Plant-Forward, Nutritious and Flavorful Restaurant Brands to their Portfolio of Better-for-You Fast-Casual Brands. May 13, 2022 // Franchising.com // ST. PETERSBURG, FL - WOWorks, the holding company of better-for-you restaurant brands, Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh and The Simple Greek, is acquiring Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery and fast-casual restaurant brands. These two brands share a common core DNA found across all WOWorks restaurant brands, where they not only satisfy appetites but also serve plant-forward, nutritious and flavorful food so guests can pursue their passions and live their best lives.
