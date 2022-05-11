Dog Haus Franchisees Sign On For 15 More Locations

No. of units: 5 Tropical Smoothie Cafe plus 2 in development, 2 Marco’s Pizza plus 1 in development, 3 Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa in development. Attending the 2021 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference in Las Vegas paid off big for Kaleb and Patricia Warnock. That’s because the husband-and-wife franchising couple were introduced to Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa during the event. Signed development deal in hand, they are now preparing to open their first of three locations in the El Paso market later this year. They will be the first to bring the Hand & Stone brand to that West Texas city.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO