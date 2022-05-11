ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Dog Haus Franchisees Sign On For 15 More Locations

By Kerry Pipes
franchising.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFaizan and Adila Khan are successful multi-unit operators with Dog Haus. They operate three of the brand’s locations in the Washington, D.C. area. In a new area development deal just signed, they plan to bring 15 more locations to Maryland over...

