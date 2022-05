COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s wild turkey hunters have checked a total of 9,353 birds during the start of spring hunting season through Sunday, May 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The total statewide harvest represents 16 days of hunting across most of the state, nine days in the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, and Trumbull counties), and includes the 1,103 wild turkeys taken during the youth season April 9-10.Hunters harvested 11,779 wild turkeys over the same time period during the 2021 spring hunting season. The three-year average (2019, 2020, and 2021) is 13,664 birds using the same dates.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO