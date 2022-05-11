ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Museum Seeking Former Employees of Capps Mill Ahead of Summer Exhibit

wlds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Area Museum wants to talk with anyone in the area who worked in Jacksonville’s very first industry. The Jacksonville Area Museum’s new summer exhibit is titled “Golden Threads” and will tell the story of the Jacksonville Woolen Mills, later known as J. Capps & Sons...

wlds.com

Central Illinois Proud

Green Gables owners uncertain if bar will open again

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time since the Monday fire, the owners of a longtime lake bar in McLean County are speaking out. Amy Tague, co-owner of Green Gables Bar and Grill, said the insurance adjusters have deemed the building a total loss after all they could salvage was burn siding and some tumblers.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

IC’s Osage Orange Festival Returns This Weekend

Illinois College is bringing back an annual tradition to celebrate its graduating seniors and alumni this Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The Osage Orange Festival returns on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Hall parking lot, located on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street. This community event is open to the public and admission is free for all to attend.
LINCOLN, IL
wjbc.com

Green Gables owner: Grief is setting in for sure

HUDSON – The owner of Green Gables says she and her family are devastated after a fire tore down the iconic establishment Monday afternoon. Amy Tague says Green Gables has been in her family since her grandparents bought the property in 1952. “The grief is setting in for sure....
HUDSON, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Jacksonville, IL
Jacksonville, IL
Entertainment
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe created for Green Gables Bar

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A member of the McLean County Community has created a fundraising effort for a longtime bar following a devastating fire Monday. The Green Gables Bar and Grill was totaled Monday afternoon after a fire ripped through the building and windy conditions ignited the flames. According...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wnns.com

New Hours Announced For Clique

Clique is now open til 3am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night. That means you get to drink and dance. Dance floor open 9pm-3am every Thursday-Saturday night. Karaoke every Wednesday with Jaime as the host. Drag show 3rd Saturday of each month starting at 10:30 pm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Memorial Urgent Care Location Coming to Lincoln Square

Lincoln Square will soon have a new addition to the healthcare community in Jacksonville. Memorial Health has announced that they will be occupying the former location of Perkins & Lincoln Gardens on the northwest corner of the square with a brand new Memorial Care offering. Travis Dowell, Memorial Medical Group...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
5 On Your Side

An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Central Illinois Proud

Kitchen Cooked no longer being made in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Illinois staple will no longer be made in Farmington. The announcement came from Utz Quality Foods, the parent brand of Kitchen Cooked. The Farmington facility will now be used as a full-scale sales distribution center. “As part of this, our current Farmington Associates...
FARMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

Fire heavily damages Peoria pub

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub. The Peoria Fire Department was called about 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Irish Pub at 4501 North Rockwood Drive, where first responders saw smoke coming from the roof. Battalion Chief...
PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Buffalo Gnats Return Same As Last Year

The cursed buffalo gnats have made their return with the warm temperatures. The City of Chicago reported unusual, huge swarms of the insect last week moving into the city. Dr. Larry Zettler, Professor of Biology at Illinois College, says that he’s noticed a few out in Jacksonville already and expects more as the temperatures warm: “Last year, to me, didn’t seem as bad as previous years. I think they are out now. I’ve noticed a few in my yard here in Jacksonville. I was in Menard County recently and they were out there. I think they are going to be out in the same amount as last year, which is my guess. I think you’ll see some and those who are sensitive to their bites will notice them more. I think we are having a late start. I think that it was cooler towards the end of this Spring with a lot of rain. I’ve noticed that their numbers here in town seem to go up when there is a lot of strong south or southwest winds when it starts to warm up. The flowers that open and the chicks in the nest are a source of food for them, so that’s all happening now. The males pollinate the flowers. The females, the biters, are usually the ones who attack birds and nestlings, as well as people.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
97ZOK

Strange and Fabulous is This Huge 1960s Home For Sale in Illinois

I don't even know where to begin with this mid-century home's eccentricities. It's over 8,000 square feet of bizarre sixty-year-old luxury. Tucked away on 4 acres next to a forest preserve, sits a large 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom home filled with all the luxuries money can buy, or should I say DID buy, many many years ago.
DES PLAINES, IL
hoiabc.com

McLean County loses one of its most popular restaurants

HUDSON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - One of McLean County’s most popular burger stops is now a pile of debris after a devastating fire. Green Gables in Hudson was well known for many miles. “We were just there. It’s just a shock,” said Tod Williamson, president of the Lake...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
iheart.com

Deer Become Stranded On I-74 Bridge In Quad Cities

(Moline, IL) -- A Quad Cities TV photographer captured this photo this (Tuesday) morning on the I-74 Bridge over the Mississippi River. KWQC-TV Chief Photographer Mike Ortiz says the deer clustered together and caused a bit of a traffic jam, until they managed to find their way off the bridge to an exit into Illinois.
MOLINE, IL

