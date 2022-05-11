ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

IC’s Osage Orange Festival Returns This Weekend

wlds.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois College is bringing back an annual tradition to celebrate its graduating seniors and alumni this Saturday after a two-year hiatus. The Osage Orange Festival returns on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the Lincoln Hall parking lot, located on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street. This community...

wlds.com

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Buffalo Gnats Return Same As Last Year

The cursed buffalo gnats have made their return with the warm temperatures. The City of Chicago reported unusual, huge swarms of the insect last week moving into the city. Dr. Larry Zettler, Professor of Biology at Illinois College, says that he’s noticed a few out in Jacksonville already and expects more as the temperatures warm: “Last year, to me, didn’t seem as bad as previous years. I think they are out now. I’ve noticed a few in my yard here in Jacksonville. I was in Menard County recently and they were out there. I think they are going to be out in the same amount as last year, which is my guess. I think you’ll see some and those who are sensitive to their bites will notice them more. I think we are having a late start. I think that it was cooler towards the end of this Spring with a lot of rain. I’ve noticed that their numbers here in town seem to go up when there is a lot of strong south or southwest winds when it starts to warm up. The flowers that open and the chicks in the nest are a source of food for them, so that’s all happening now. The males pollinate the flowers. The females, the biters, are usually the ones who attack birds and nestlings, as well as people.”
JACKSONVILLE, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Downtown Danville First Fridays Now Looking to June Summer Bash

Next month is June, and that’s going to put us halfway through this inaugural year of First Fridays of the Month activities in Downtown Danville. As Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer tells us, last Friday’s Sweets in the Streets might have had a few last minute adjustments with the challenging weather, but with a little teamwork, all went pretty well.
DANVILLE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois College#Ic#External Relations#Wheels#Foodie Machine
WCIA

Central Illinois donut shop ranked top 25 in nation

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A doughnut shop in central Illinois has been named as one of the top 25 Best Doughnut Shops in the United States by Feast and Field. The Revival City Doughnuts is located at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston. Marschelle McCoy, the owner of the shop, said she is ecstatic about the recognition. […]
CHARLESTON, IL
wnns.com

Traffic and Road Closures This Weekend in Springfield

Springfield, Illinois – The Office of Public Works is announcing various events occurring this Friday and Saturday (May 13 & 14) in Springfield that may impact traffic flow and road closures. GRADUATION CEREMONIES. The BOS Center downtown will be hosting local graduations this weekend. Lincoln Land Community College will...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Starting a new tradition for the Spoon River Drive

LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — Local artisans got the chance to show their work at the Spoon River Spring Forward Drive Sunday. Organizers said it’s taking an old tradition to the next level. “We’ve taken the fall scenic drive, which happens every first two weekends in October, and...
LONDON MILLS, IL
chambanamoms.com

Free and Cheap Outdoor Movies in Champaign-Urbana

Budget friendly movies shown outdoors to help keep your kids entertained this summer. Warm weather entertainment doesn’t have to break the bank! Where to find free (or cheap) outdoor movies showing for families in Champaign-Urbana and beyond. Movies shown outdoors are a unique tradition for Midwest families. Whether spectators...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
I-Rock 93.5

One Rock Island School Cancels Classes Today Due to Heat

Late last night, Rock Island-Milan School officials made the decision to cancel classes at the Rock Island Center for Math & Science Thursday, anticipating the extreme heat. The school's officials made the announcement on Facebook and their website. Due to the extreme heat advisory and lack of adequate air conditioning,...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wlds.com

Wednesday Sports

Routt claimed the first ever Western Illinois Valley Conference tournament crown. Routt stopped Brown County in the title game 11-5. Earlier, Routt downed GNW 2-1, and Brown County beat Triopia 13-8. Brown County claimed the title on the softball side, stopping Carrollton in the finals 13-7. Yesterday, in baseball, Jacksonville...
BROWN COUNTY, IL
KICK AM 1530

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
smilepolitely.com

Mother Murphy’s is opening a store in Champaign

I was born and raised in Normal, and Mother Murphy's was a mysterious curiosity of a place to myself and my friends. I've mentioned it a couple of times in this magazine — Mother Murphy's is the oldest headshop in Illinois, and it's a cultural icon. Now, after 54 years, they are expanding and opening a second location in Champaign.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame announces latest class

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Athletic Hall of Fame will induct its latest class before the Eisenhower at MacArthur football game on Friday, Sept. 16. This year’s class features three of the city’s baseball greats, along with a pair of brothers and some women’s athletics pioneers in celebration of the 50th year of Title IX.
DECATUR, IL
103GBF

This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO
bassmaster.com

You will be missed, Ray

If you love to watch, read, participate in or make your living in and around bass fishing, Ray Scott touched your life. We got the news Monday that Ray had passed away, and it made me start thinking about the impact he had on the sport. He was a businessman, a promotor, a storyteller and a conservationist – he made bass fishing.
PADUCAH, KY
wlds.com

Jacksonville Baseball & Softball Get Regional Pairings

The IHSA announced pairings in baseball and softball for 3A and 4A. In baseball, Jacksonville will be a part of the Champaign Central Sectional. They will begin regional play on Wednesday, May 25th at 6:30 in Chatham as a 4-seed against 5-seed Rochester. Jacksonville split games with the Rockets at the end of March, beginning of April.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy