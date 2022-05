After Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel opened the scoring in the first period, Kris Letang put the Penguins on top 2-0 7:58 into the second period. Around the 15-minute mark of the second period, the Rangers would respond with three goals in less than three minutes. First, Adam Fox would get New York on the board at 15:11, followed by an Alexis Lafreniere tally at 16:41 to tie things up at 2-2. A minute later, Jacob Touba would backhand one through Penguins' goaltender Louis Domingue to give the Rangers its first lead of the game, 3-2. However, Pittsburgh evened things up again 13 seconds later on Guentzel's second goal, and the two teams entered the second intermission locked at 3-3.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO