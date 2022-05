Monday, May 9, 2022, the Allegan City Council finalized several pressing pieces of business. For the crowd in the audience, the most important piece was the ordinance that would allow ORVs on Allegan Streets. For city maintenance, it was approvals of purchase orders to purchase needed equipment. For the overall well-being of the city, it was moving forward the approval of the FY2023 Budget.

ALLEGAN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO