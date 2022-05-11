ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ramon, CA

All Together Now | De La Salle Baseball Ready For Playoffs

By Ben Enos
SFGate
 2 days ago

De La Salle Baseball Charges Into The Postseason With A Deep Camaraderie — And A Senior-Heavy Roster Loaded With Pitching Depth •. With the postseason looming, De La Salle-Concord baseball coach David Jeans likes what he’s got in his dugout. Jeans and...

www.sfgate.com

Government Technology

They Called 911 in Oakland, Calif., and Were Told to Wait

(TNS) - A loud crash shook Lena Ohta awake just after 11 p.m. on a rainy Thursday night in April. Startled out of bed, she peered through a window of her bungalow in Oakland's Maxwell Park neighborhood, and saw that a giant sport utility vehicle had rammed through her fence.
OAKLAND, CA
vallejosun.com

The Vallejo police war on rap music

To support the Vallejo Sun, sign up to become a member or chip in with a donation. DESCRIPTION: When a Vice film crew came to Vallejo to interview native rap sensation Nef the Pharaoh, Vallejo police officers showed up and detained everyone, giving cameras direct evidence of how police violence continues to shape the local rap scene. Using previously unreleased body camera footage, this episode illustrates how Vallejo native turned police officer, Joshua Coleman, feels about the community he once policed.
VALLEJO, CA
berkeleyside.org

2 men arrested after carjacking of BHS Mountain Bike Team members

Two men who have been linked by authorities to at least six separate carjacking cases around the Bay Area in recent months, including the carjacking of members of the Berkeley High Mountain Bike Team, are in custody this week in San Mateo County facing felony charges. Police in Berkeley, Oakland,...
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

3 years into KIPP’s teacher pipeline plan, students thrive

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Twelve years ago, Alyana Jefferson was a kindergarten student in Cherelyn Poe’s KIPP Central City classroom, learning to read and do basic math. Now a senior at Booker T. Washington High School, Jefferson has a different role in the same classroom: She’s helping teach Poe’s students, who Poe calls her “crimson crawfish.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SFist

Thursday Morning What's Up: Three Wildfires Break Out Around State

After a windy day Wednesday, there are now three wildfires burning around California. The Coastal Fire in Laguna Beach has already destroyed 20 homes in the gated community of Laguna Niguel and is threatening more; the other two fires are burning in the Sierra east of Fresno. [LA Times / Bay Area News Group]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Scholarship will help youngest of 12 headed to Univ. of Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The youngest in a family of 12 children and the only sibling born in the United States, Crystal Luna knew she had to make the most out of every opportunity presented to her. Not only was Luna’s family depending on her, but she also...
SIOUX CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS San Francisco

Hail pelts the North Bay; storms bring rain, thunder, lightning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Unsettled spring weather brought a mixture of rain, hail, lightning and thunder to the Bay Area, with pea-sized hail falling in parts of the North Bay on Tuesday.The National Weather Service issued "special weather statements" about the inclement weather that is mainly focused in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and was expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m.Hail began falling in Vacaville around 11 a.m. Tuesday, The quarter-inch size hail pelted the downtown area for about ten minutes. Parts of St. Helena were blanketed by hail falling, including almost an inch of hail covering the baseball field at St. Helena High School.The weather service said other areas affected included Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville, Yountville and Rutherford. Other parts of the Bay Area had blue skies with some dramatic-looking clouds and gusty winds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

