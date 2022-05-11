All Together Now | De La Salle Baseball Ready For Playoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- Unsettled spring weather brought a mixture of rain, hail, lightning and thunder to the Bay Area, with pea-sized hail falling in parts of the North Bay on Tuesday.The National Weather Service issued "special weather statements" about the inclement weather that is mainly focused in parts of Napa and Sonoma counties and was expected to last until at least 4:30 p.m.Hail began falling in Vacaville around 11 a.m. Tuesday, The quarter-inch size hail pelted the downtown area for about ten minutes. Parts of St. Helena were blanketed by hail falling, including almost an inch of hail covering the baseball field at St. Helena High School.The weather service said other areas affected included Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Forestville, Yountville and Rutherford. Other parts of the Bay Area had blue skies with some dramatic-looking clouds and gusty winds.

