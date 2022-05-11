ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Watch: Man damages gate, punches mirror at Ohio parking garage

By Joe Clark
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NyXyk_0faXhoMo00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for the man who took his frustrations out on a gate and a mirror at a Short North parking garage.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 6 p.m., May 4, a man walked into a parking garage in the 900 block of N. High Street, before walking out again in the vehicle exit lane.

Columbus police officer on trial for 2020 protest response

As he’s leaving, the man walks into the closing gate, which hits him in the shoulder.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cpz0n_0faXhoMo00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rxqLM_0faXhoMo00

Video shows the man grabbing the gate arm, pushing it down, damaging it.

The man walks away but returns to the garage later to punch a mirror, causing it to shatter.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 614-645-1435.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 5

Related
103.3 WKFR

Tesla Caught on Video Crashing Into Ohio Building at 70 MPH

Multiple cameras caught an incredibly violent crash last week in Columbus, Ohio. Security video cameras caught the shocking moment when a Tesla flew through a red light at 70 MPH. The car then crashed through a cement planter and over a small flight of steps before smashing through the Greater Columbus Convention Center like the Kool-Aid Man. The video below, uploaded to YouTube by the Columbus Dispatch, shows multiple angles of the horrific crash. Video footage from inside the building shows the car slamming into and badly damaging a pillar after crashing thru the glass doors.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parking Garage#Wcmh#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

4 men charged in east Columbus fatal shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested four men and charged them in a fatal shooting earlier this month in east Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 6000 block of McNaughten Center on the report of a shooting.  When officers arrived on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Community helps return stolen property to 2 Columbus businesses

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two local businesses in the past two weeks have had property stolen, but both businesses have had their property returned, thanks to the Columbus community. A bike and a cart are two things that helped two local businesses during the pandemic. “That cart has made our...
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Detectives investigate homicide in East Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy