Guardians manager Terry Francona tests positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona is the latest MLB skipper to test positive for COVID. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora tested positive three weeks ago and Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli tested positive last week. Both Baldelli and Cora, ironically, played for "Tito" during separate parts of Francona's run as manager of the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011.

A former nine-year pro during the 1980s who primarily played first base and outfield, Francona has been at the helm in Cleveland since 2013. The 63-year-old began his managerial career with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1997 and stayed with the NL East club for four seasons.

Francona's most successful years as a manager came in Boston, where he helped the franchise break the "Curse of the Bambino" in his first season at the job in 2004, and later won a second World Series title in 2007. The son of 1956 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Tito Francona, Terry led Cleveland to their first pennant in 19 years in 2016, though the group fell in a seven-game thrilling Fall Classic to the Chicago Cubs.

Francona is a two-time Manager of the Year award winner and has a 1,797-1,531 career regular-season record and a 40-31 mark in the playoffs.