Arcela Nuñez-Alvarez was presented with the San Marcos Inspiration, Leadership and Excellence (SMILE) Award by the San Marcos City Council at the May 10 City Council meeting. She was nominated by council member Randy Walton for her leadership and contributions to the San Marcos community. Nuñez-Alvarez immigrated from Mexico to San Marcos at the age of 12 with her single mother and sisters. She was raised in San Marcos and graduated from San Marcos High School. Nuñez-Alvarez continued her education and pursued a Master’s Degree and PhD at the University of Minnesota, where she studied the history and politics of Latin America. Her goal to return and give back to San Marcos remained consistent throughout her studies.

SAN MARCOS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO