KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tucked away in the hills on the outskirts of Kingsport lies six acres now bursting with color. That color comes from flowers and buds on all kinds of vegetables, trees, shrubs, and more. Sibley Farms is the newest member of the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce and the childhood dream come true […]

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO