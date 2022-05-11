ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Expedia CEO: Travel demand will be 'gangbusters' this summer despite rising prices

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is right around the corner and prices across the board are...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Tyson raises revenue outlook as beef, chicken, pork prices soar

Tyson Foods has raised its fiscal 2022 revenue outlook as customer demand for its chicken, beef and pork continues to outpace supply. The company is now expecting total fiscal 2022 sales in the range of $52 billion to $54 billion, up from previous guidance of $49 billion to $51 billion.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expedia
CBS News

Crude oil prices are sinking. So why are gas prices still high?

The price of crude oil has dropped significantly compared to a month ago, but drivers in the U.S. are still experiencing sticker shock at the gas pump. Crude oil is down more than $20 a barrel, or a decline of almost 20%, from its March peak. But gas prices remain elevated, costing an average of $4.11 a gallon at stations across the U.S., according to GasBuddy, a service that tracks fuel prices. That means prices at the pump have dipped about 5% during the same time.
TRAFFIC
Fortune

What home prices will look like in 2023, according to Zillow’s revised downward forecast

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. There's no doubt about it: Soaring mortgage rates are an economic shock to the U.S. housing market. Over the past month alone, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate has spiked from 3.11% to 5.11%. It's both pricing out some stretched homebuyers and causing some would-be borrowers to lose their mortgage eligibility.
REAL ESTATE
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
WWD

Selfridges Teams With Jacquemus on Takeover Project ‘Le Bleu’

Click here to read the full article. British department store Selfridges is teaming with Jacquemus on a takeover project titled “Le Bleu” ahead of the summer. From May 3, the retailer’s The Corner Shop space on Oxford Street will be turned into a surrealist retail concept inspired by Simon Porte Jacquemus’ own bathroom.More from WWDFront Row at Jacquemus Fall 2021Jacquemus Fall 2021Backstage at Jacquemus RTW Spring 2021 The space will offer the brand’s bestselling Chiquito and Bambino bags in exclusive colorways; an exclusive range of hoodies, T-shirts and towels; the brand’s photography book, “Marseille Je T’aime,” and pieces from the Le Splash...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

Here’s Where Home Prices Are Rising the Most in the U.S.

Home prices in America keep rising at an astonishing pace, despite some signs that the red-hot housing market may finally be cooling off. A new report from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) found that in the first quarter of 2022, 70% of the 185 major metro areas saw home prices grow by 10% or more over the past year.
REAL ESTATE
WWD

Tabacaru Taps Into Growing Bridal Swim Market

Click here to read the full article. Consumers continue to dive into the growing swimwear industry, as retailers and brands adjust with niche product categories, such as bridal swimwear. At first glance, the client pool may seem small, but the opportunity isn’t.  “But bridal shopping is a whole different game,” Stefana Tabacaru, founder and creative director of Tabacaru Swim told WWD. The Los Angeles-based brand introduced its first bridal swim collection last month. More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritainePhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignThe Attico Launches Beachwear Capsule Collection “Brides have been doing everything under the sun...
BEAUTY & FASHION
money.com

Gas Prices Are Spiking Again and Could Hit a New Record High Soon

Gas prices are rising rapidly, yet again. The national average for a gallon of regular is up 11 cents in one week and now sits just 5 cents below the all-time high notched in March. At this rate, gas prices could reach a new record high very soon — perhaps even over the weekend.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Gas prices rocket to ANOTHER record high: Costs soar to $4.37 a gallon after 17-cent rise in one week due to surge in crude oil rates... but Biden's inflation speech will go after 'ultra MAGA' Republicans instead

Gas prices across the US have soared - rising 17 cents in just a week - as they hit another record high due to increasing demand and rising oil prices. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $4.37, AAA reported Tuesday. This surpasses the prior record...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
150K+
Post
804M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy