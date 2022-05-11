28211 Blackberry Lane – Brookville (Off Hwy 46 in St. Leon)

The event will take place in Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Whiskey City Summer Fest returns to the Lawrenceburg Civic Park as part of the Lawrenceburg Summer Event Series presented by CIVISTA Bank, Saturday August 20th at 6PM. As a local celebration of summer sun and music, the Whiskey City Summer Fest is set to bring another great lineup to the river city. This year, the Whiskey City Summer Fest will feature the soulful and funky southern blues - rock stylings of JJ Grey and Mofro. Experience another premier free concert event that is not to miss in Lawrenceburg at the award-winning Lawrenceburg Civic Park.

LAWRENCEBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO