Brookville, IN

28211 Blackberry Lane – Brookville (Off Hwy 46 in St. Leon)

By Annie Nunley
WRBI Radio
 2 days ago

Directions: The address is Brookville for GPS. However,...

wrbiradio.com

WLWT 5

Scheduled lane restrictions along OH-32

GLEN RIDGE ACRES, Ohio — Clermont County has announced overnight lane restrictions that will effect OH-32 beginning Thursday. Lane closures will take place along OH-32 between Glen Este Withamsville and Olive Branch-Stonelick Roads from 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, May 13. Marian Drive will also be closed...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Dupont Meijer finally opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– The Meijer on Dupont Road has finally opened to the public, nearly 3 years after Meijer announced the purchase of land at the southeast corner of Dupont and Diebold Roads. The store, located east of I-69 and near the Parkview Regional Medical Center, spans around...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Brookville, IN
Saint Leon, IN
Indiana Lifestyle
wbiw.com

Ask DNR what fish is this?

INDIANA – With around 200 different species of fish swimming in Indiana waters, even the experienced angler can occasionally net or hook into something that leaves them scratching their head. Don’t be kept wondering – snap a picture and email it to fishid@dnr.IN.gov. Along with the photo,...
INDIANA STATE
shelbycountypost.com

Mickey's T-Mart: Shelbyville's last family grocery store

Many Shelby County residents embarking on shopping trips these days will undoubtedly succumb to habit and pull into the Mickey’s T-Mart parking lot. Their intentions might include a lengthy weekly visit to stock up for many days, a quick stop to pick up a few items or perhaps breakfast doughnuts or lunch from the deli.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Times Gazette

Cowan Lake drowning victims are identified

COWAN LAKE STATE PARK — The bodies recovered from a submerged pickup truck near a campground boat ramp in Cowan Lake on Tuesday were identified as an Northwest Ohio newspaper sports editor and his girlfriend. The Clinton County coroner identified the bodies as though of Kendrick Scott Jesionawski, 50,...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash on I-74 in West Harrison causing delays

BRIGHT, Ind. — 5:15 p.m. Police have cleared the accident and traffic is reverting to normal. Police are on scene of a vehicle crash on Interstate 74 westbound Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported by police at 4:27 p.m. The crash took place just after the construction on I-74,...
WEST HARRISON, IN
WLWT 5

Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Amelia

AMELIA, Ohio — Firefighters are on scene of a one story residential fire in Pierce Township. Clermont County dispatchers confirmed crews were called to the 3600 block of Lewis Road for a working fire Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported at this time. This story will be updated...
AMELIA, OH
WLWT 5

ONDR investigates car submerged in East Fork Lake

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources are investigating reports of a car submerged in a Clermont County lake. According to ODNR, an area fisherman found what appears to be a car in East Fork Lake. It was first noticed on sonar images 30 feet under the water.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Three vehicle crash In Wayne County kills Liberty man

CENTERVILLE, IN — A Liberty man was killed in a three-vehicle crash that happened just before 5 pm Tuesday Potter Shop Road west of Creek Road near Centerville. A preliminary investigation by the Indiana State Police Reconstruction Team determined a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle operated by 47-year-old Samuel Weller of Liberty was westbound on Potter Shop Road.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

City of Lawrenceburg Announces Whiskey City Summer Fest Date, Lineup

The event will take place in Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Whiskey City Summer Fest returns to the Lawrenceburg Civic Park as part of the Lawrenceburg Summer Event Series presented by CIVISTA Bank, Saturday August 20th at 6PM. As a local celebration of summer sun and music, the Whiskey City Summer Fest is set to bring another great lineup to the river city. This year, the Whiskey City Summer Fest will feature the soulful and funky southern blues - rock stylings of JJ Grey and Mofro. Experience another premier free concert event that is not to miss in Lawrenceburg at the award-winning Lawrenceburg Civic Park.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLWT 5

Traffic delays expected on I-71/75 in Florence due to crash

FLORENCE, Ky. — 5:55 p.m. Police have cleared the crash. Traffic is still moving slowly. A crash on I-71/75 southbound near the Burlington Pike exit is causing delays Wednesday afternoon. The report of the crash was called in to a tip line at 5:16 p.m. and police were on...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Vehicle found in East Fork Lake, investigation underway

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Authorities are investigating a submerged vehicle in East Fork Lake Wednesday evening. Officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources discovered the vehicle after reviewing sonar images from a local angler, according to an ODNR spokesperson. The vehicle is around 30 feet below the surface,...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Storie’s Restaurant reopens under new ownership

GREENSBURG, IN — An iconic part of the Courthouse Square in Greensburg is back. Storie’s Restaurant, which closed in July 2021 after the Storie family retired, reopened Tuesday on the south side of the square under new ownership. Lewis and Katherine Storie took ownership of Keillor’s Restaurant at...
GREENSBURG, IN

