CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several parents with children at Sango Elementary School got a surprise this week: A note that says starting next year, their young children would no longer be picked up by a bus and would instead be walking up to 1 mile to school. In some cases, that will mean kindergartners walking unattended along and across Sango Road.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO