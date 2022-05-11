ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Jasmine: Wisconsin Humane Society Featured Pet for May 11

By Loren Lamoreaux
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 2 days ago

This week’s featured pet from the Wisconsin Humane Society is Jasmine. This 10-year-old pup tends to be nervous in new situations with new people, and she would do best in a home where any children are over 10. Although Jasmine is just 13 pounds, she is slightly large for her size and could use some help shedding a pound or two.

This shy senior dog is available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus. If you have room in your heart and home for an older gal, visit the Humane Society’s adoption page today.

Our Featured Pet, Jasmine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40KVWI_0faXgbQe00
Photos courtesy of Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Campus

The Racine campus is open for pet adoptions Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), which offers the Featured Pet segment, is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the WHS has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Local business is the backbone of our community. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens – your local news source that serves our diverse communities. Become a subscriber to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 2

Related
nbc15.com

Southern Wisconsin family reunited with dog after 5 years

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - It took five long years but a southern Wisconsin dog who had been stolen is finally home with her family again! The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin shared the story of the delayed happy ending. According to the Janesville shelter, those five years disappeared the moment...
BELOIT, WI
Fox11online.com

WATCH: Baby robin gets breakfast live on Good Day Wisconsin

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- It was breakfast time on the FOX 11 Weather Deck Wednesday morning. A robin's nest has graced the Weather Deck for the past few weeks. During a live look at the nest Wednesday morning, a parent robin arrived to feed a worm to one of the young.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

One Of The Biggest Bands In World To Open Restaurant In Wisconsin

You wanted the best (burgers and beer) you got the best, the hottest restaurant in the world... Rock & Brews. Okay, I took some liberties with the Kiss concert intro. I remember hearing Kiss for the very first time. My friend's older brother played it for us. I've been a fan ever since. A couple of years ago, they announced their farewell tour. I really think this time they actually mean it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Allis, WI
Racine, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Lifestyle
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Racine County Eye

Wisconsin Reading Corps Expands, Tutors Needed Due to Growth

Wisconsin Reading Corps has recently announced its need for tutors. is an evidence-based AmeriCorps program. They are dedicated to helping all children become strong readers. In the 2022 to 2023 school year, Wisconsin Reading Corps has doubled the number of reading tutors and has expanded into 149 schools in Wisconsin. Due to COVID-19 and in response to the educational challenges posed by the pandemic, Reading Corps is seeking 300 tutors to serve in schools across the state, including in Racine and Kenosha. Tutors will begin serving in August of 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

RYDE Racine Launches Handy New Phone App

RACINE – Racine Transit (RYDE Racine) this week launched a new automatic vehicle locater to help bus riders quickly look up and plan trips via a cell phone app. The phone application provides real-time data on bus location, as well as arrival and departure times. An additional feature, designed to help visually impaired riders, will make an audible announcement when passengers are nearing their next stop. The app’s RYDE system map can be updated in real-time if routes or schedules are changed by construction or rerouting.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

No ‘No Mow May’ | Madison opts for ‘Low Mow May’ instead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison wants to give bees an extra chance to pollenate this May, but that doesn’t mean residents can let their lawns grow all month. On Tuesday, city leaders put their own twist on the ‘No Mow May’ movement cutting its way across Wisconsin by passing what they call ‘Low Mow May.’ So, while homeowners cannot simply lock up their lawnmowers until June, they will:
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MADACC 'Big Mutts' dog adoption effort underway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Friends of MADACC on Tuesday, May 10 announced a "Big Mutts" promotion for dog adoptions. The promotion will go from May 10 until May 29. It will focus on finding homes for dogs that have been waiting for a family at MADACC for some time.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Humane Society#Whs
WausauPilot

Weird Wisconsin history on next ‘Route 51’

WAUSAU – Wisconsin’s storied history goes well beyond the facts outlined in high school history books. From architectural myths to hidden tunnels, supernatural creatures to secret societies, the state is home to a wide range of local legends and lore. At 10 a.m. May 13, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert is joined by Marathon County Historical Society Archivist Ben Clark, Chippewa Valley Museum Archivist Jodi Kiffmeyer and Kerry Bloedorn, director of Rhinelander’s Pioneer Park Historical Complex for a look at our region’s unusual history and stories from long ago.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

These were the most popular baby names in 2021

WASHINGTON (WBAY) - The Social Security Administration announces the 10 most popular names for babies in Wisconsin in 2021 -- 5 for boys, 5 for girls. Liam and Olivia were the most popular names for babies nationally. Two of Wisconsin’s favorite names for boys made the top 5 in the national ranking; Henry was #9 and Theodore was #10 nationally, but Levi didn’t make the top 10. Four of Wisconsin’s 5 favorite girls names are also in the top 5 nationally; Evelyn was #9;
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Racine County Eye

BONK! To Feature Aricka Foreman, Jacqueline Nicole Harris, and Kristin LaTour on May 21

This March’s BONK! event will be held on Saturday, May 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Central time). The event will be held on Zoom webinar and streamed on Facebook Live at the BONK! Facebook page. Curated and hosted by Esteban Colon, BONK! will feature spoken word artists Aricka Foreman, Jacqueline Nicole Harris, and Kristin LaTour. For more information visit the BONK! website.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
wsau.com

CONLEY COMMENTARY – Three Facts Thursday; Abortion in Wisconsin

CONLEY COMMENTARY (WSAU) – If the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the abortion issue would be left up to individual states. Wisconsin would revert back to a law from 1849 that bans abortions here. Doctors who perform one could be charged with a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
WISCONSIN STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Wisconsin Resident Scammed Out Of $18,000

We are no strangers to scams at this point. There are always a bunch going around but this one takes things to the next level. A few months back, several similar utility scams were reported across Minnesota. All of them had very similar qualities and tactics and were reported in a handful of spots across Minnesota.
NEENAH, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
950K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy