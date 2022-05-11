Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months

This list is based on prior customer reviews. With its blue skies, white sands and pink umbrella drinks, Honolulu is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. This trip takes you behind the scenes of a traditional plantation in Honolulu, which is known for its coffee and cocoa.
"I have friends who are calling me from the mainland and trying to ask me if I can buy formula here," Kihei mom Sierra London said, "but then I'm also trying to call them to see if they can buy formula for me, too."
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases and demand for free testing, the city is expanding options for Oahu residents. Beginning May 22, the mobile testing lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab was previously closed on Sundays.
Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice. A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week. Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been eight long months for loved ones of Maui man who went missing just a few days after losing his job last September. His family is seeking clues and closure. The family of 51-year-old Kevin Winters lives in Michigan. His father, Don Winters, said they...
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Daiso, the hugely popular Japanese discount retailer, is expanding in Hawaii with its fourth location overall and first store on a Neighbor Island in Hilo on the Big Island. Daiso already has three stores on Oahu, one in Pearl City and another in the Honolulu area...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tiny trucks appear to be a growing trend in Hawaii. “It’s pretty much my favorite machine you could possibly ask for,” said Kahuku’s Mojo Custom Carpentry owner, Dougie Fresh. More and more people are trying out the small trucks. “It’s got a 10-foot bed....
HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the most significant financial pressures for some households comes from making their monthly rent payment. A new study by Stessa showed renters across the country are seeing an increase of 20% or more as they sign new rental leases. The nationwide vacancy rate is...
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. The federal firefighters say they made a complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March and investigators arrived a week later.
HONOLULU (KITV4) Young people came together in Hawaii to raise money for Children in Ukraine as part of a YMCA Change makers program. The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while helping others. The 4th and 5th graders were moved by the plight of the children in Ukraine impacted by the war. So through the YMCA Change Makers the young planners organized this fundraiser for children in that war torn county. Natalia Goi is from Ukraine and has lived in Hawaii for 3 years. When the war first broke out in Mariupol she did not hear from her parents because there was no communication. Natalia Goi , Ukrainian Who Lives in Hawaii “Can’t move can’t eat, I don’t know (crys) Oh my God. So yes it was terrible I never wish what we feel for these 2 weeks, for anybody in this world” Natalia is NOW united with her parents, Alla and Vadim Goi who arrived in Hawaii 4 weeks ago…narrowly escaping the war in Mariupol. They came to this event to show support with Natalia’s young son Malik. “After all this situation everything change in your life and you want, your parents your family are safe. And next to you. Natalia says, the aloha from the people who came out to support here and throughout Hawaii has really comforted her and others from Ukraine. “So kids want to support people , like stranger people from different country, this is a lot.”
Comments / 0