Honolulu, HI

Longs Drugs to close second Oahu location in just 2 months

By HNN Staff
hawaiinewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Longs Drugs will be closing the doors of another Downtown Honolulu location next month, the company said Wednesday....






KITV.com

The Rideshare Foodie comes to Honolulu

Baltimore food vlogger and Army veteran visits Hawai'i after eating through other 49 states driving Uber. His mission is to meet the people of America while supporting local businesses.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City expands free COVID testing for Oahu residents as case counts rise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid rising COVID cases and demand for free testing, the city is expanding options for Oahu residents. Beginning May 22, the mobile testing lab at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be open every day of the week, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The lab was previously closed on Sundays.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

As COVID cases soar in Hawaii, mask rules return at some events

Family of security guard who died following brutal Downtown attack seeks justice. A memorial is growing at Fort Street Mall for a security guard who died after being attacked while on the job last week. Former city prosecutor’s top assistants return to testify in public corruption probe. Updated: 5...
HONOLULU, HI
Oahu
KHON2

Can’t keep renting in Hawaii? These programs may help

HONOLULU (KHON2) — One of the most significant financial pressures for some households comes from making their monthly rent payment. A new study by Stessa showed renters across the country are seeing an increase of 20% or more as they sign new rental leases. The nationwide vacancy rate is...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Despite renovated quarters, federal firefighters on Hawaii Island say they’re living in Quonset huts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal inspectors are investigating health and safety complaints made by firefighters at the Army’s Pohakuloa Training Area on Hawaii island. The federal firefighters say they made a complaint to the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration in March and investigators arrived a week later.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ukrainian Woman Finally Reunited with Parents in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) Young people came together in Hawaii to raise money for Children in Ukraine as part of a YMCA Change makers program. The program teaches youth how to make a difference in our community while helping others. The 4th and 5th graders were moved by the plight of the children in Ukraine impacted by the war. So through the YMCA Change Makers the young planners organized this fundraiser for children in that war torn county. Natalia Goi is from Ukraine and has lived in Hawaii for 3 years. When the war first broke out in Mariupol she did not hear from her parents because there was no communication. Natalia Goi , Ukrainian Who Lives in Hawaii “Can’t move can’t eat, I don’t know (crys) Oh my God. So yes it was terrible I never wish what we feel for these 2 weeks, for anybody in this world” Natalia is NOW united with her parents, Alla and Vadim Goi who arrived in Hawaii 4 weeks ago…narrowly escaping the war in Mariupol. They came to this event to show support with Natalia’s young son Malik. “After all this situation everything change in your life and you want, your parents your family are safe. And next to you. Natalia says, the aloha from the people who came out to support here and throughout Hawaii has really comforted her and others from Ukraine. “So kids want to support people , like stranger people from different country, this is a lot.”
HAWAII STATE

