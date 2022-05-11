Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (CBS4) — Gainesville Congresswoman Kat Cammack and other Republican lawmakers are calling on the FDA and the Biden administration, to take action to solve the baby formula shortage, that has left parents scrambling to find healthy food for their child. Congresswoman Cammack made an appearance on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, to demand that the administration put baby formula back on the shelves for American kids. This after tweeting a picture of stocked shelves of baby formula at a Customs and Border Protection detention facility in Texas, alongside a photo of empty shelves in an American store. She then captioned the pictures as “The first photo is from this morning at the Ursula Processing Center at the U.S. border. Shelves and pallets packed with baby formula. The second is from a shelf right here at home. Formula is scarce."

