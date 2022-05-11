ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Judge says he'll block Gov. Ron DeSantis' redistricting plan

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON, Associated Press
WRAL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A congressional map approved by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and drawn by his staff is unconstitutional because it breaks up a district where Black voters can choose their representatives, a state judge said Wednesday. Leon County Circuit Judge Layne Smith said he would issue...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

