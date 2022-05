Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom insists his achievement this season will count for nothing unless the club win Premier League promotion.The Blades are on course to bounce straight back to the top flight and face Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at Bramall Lane on Saturday.The South Yorkshire club were way off the pace when Heckingbottom replaced Slavisa Jokanovic in November, 16th in the Championship table and eight points adrift of the top six.Heckingbottom, 44, said: “No-one remembers who has finished fifth but they’ll remember us if we go up.“So it’s pointless reflecting on the season....

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 19 HOURS AGO